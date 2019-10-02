WRENTHAM -- The end result was that it was a point taken for the King Philip Regional High boys' soccer team in its quest for an MIAA Tournament berth.
The final outcome resulted in a point for the Mansfield High Hornets as well as they hope to put their best foot forward during the month of October for a postseason playoff match.
The Warriors and Hornets had to settle for a scoreless stalemate in the Hockomock League match Wednesday at Macktaz Field.
"That's been the story of the season: our defense has been strong, but we just can't convert in the final third and we don't get rewarded," Mansfield High coach Steve Sheridan said of his Hornets (2-6-1).
"That was two teams that defend very well," KP coach Mike O'Neill said of his Warriors (5-1-3), who have yielded just six goals in nine matches.
Anthony Salisbury, the Hornets' senior captain and goalkeeper, earned the shutout with six saves, fortifying the Mansfield goal line during the first half when it appeared that KP was destined for a goal.
Grant Orzell, the Warriors' senior netminder, also was credited with a "clean sheet," totaling seven saves and denying the Hornets on several strong second-half scoring bids.
Salisbury had plenty of help from the Hornet backline with senior captains Cam Eddy and Colin Caridi along with Evan Eames and Adam Elsner.
Orzell was ably aided by the strong defensive form of KP's contingent of Evan McEvoy, Andrew Robinson, Jeremy White and Matt Clarke.
"We had most of the possessions and we transitioned very well, but we didn't create enough chances," O'Neill said of his Warriors' pressure.
A through play played by KP's Cam Lawrence to Clarke, dashing down the right side in the 42nd minute; a drive by Connor O'Neill that sailed over the crossbar at 74; and a good strike of the ball by Lawrence from atop the box that sailed wide right at 77 all went unrewarded during the second half for the Warriors.
Similarly, the Hornets' Adam Elsner launched a curling long ball at 47 that forced a tough save for Orzell; Caridi uncorked a long low drive at 50 that again forced Orzell to make a stop; a direct kick by Evan Eames and subsequent rebound chance by Tommy Lanzillo were both steered away by Orzell at 69; while Colin True created a steal for the Hornets and fired a drive over the crossbar at 78.
During the opening half, the Hornets had a pair of pressures, a good drive by Matt Hyland off the left flank at 14 and a Lanzillo corner kick at 18.
KP had a superb scoring chance at 21 when Owen Teixeira deftly dropped a pass to McCarthy, whose right-footed blast forced Salisbury to make a save. Also, KP's Connor O'Neill sent a long ball in on Salisbury at 20 and Lawrence addressed a corner kick at 28 for a one-timer volley by Brian McCarthy.
"That was one of our best efforts for 80 minutes, I can't fault the effort, the kids played hard, but we're a better team than our record shows," Sheridan added.
Mansfield visits Stoughton Thursday, while KP return to action Friday, on the road to North Attleboro.
