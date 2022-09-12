WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys soccer team could not get on the scoreboard as it was blanked 2-0 by Franklin High at home on Monday in a Hockomock League defensive battle.
Franklin’s Hansy Jaques netted one in the first half off his left foot and Noah Cain scored with eight minutes to go in the game to extend the lead over the Warriors.
King Philip (1-2-0) returns on Thursday, hosting Oliver Ames.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 1
ATTLEBORO — Zach Casisse shouldered the Shamrocks’ Catholic Central League win with four goals.
Casisse was joined by Jon Mignacca in the goal column. Mignacca had two assists on Casisse’s scores, while Sean Callaghan, Jimmy Fasy and Ian Guthrie each getting credited for an assist themselves.
Feehan (2-1) plays Cardinal Spellman on Wednesday.