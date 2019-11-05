NEW BEDFORD — The No. 10 seed King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team surrendered the first two goals of the MIAA Division 1 South first round match and were unable to gain the equalizer during a valiant second half surge in falling 3-1 to seventh-seeded New Bedford High on Tuesday.
“We fought hard to the end,” KP coach Mike O’Neil said of his No. 10 seeded Warriors (8-5-6), who did not qualify for the MIAA Tournament in 2018.
Evan McEvoy put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the second half, in the 52nd minutes, finishing off a Cam Lawrence corner kick.
No. 7 seeded New Bedford (11-4-4) received a pair of goals from Simplice Pagne, the go-ahead goal in the first half in the 28th minute and the match-winner, creating a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute.
Aidan Lindmark started in goal for KP and worked the first half and then returned in the second half after Grant Orzell, who took over in the Warrior net in the 41st minute, was injured.
“It was miserable weather to play in, but there was no wind,” O’Neil said of the challenging playing conditions. “New Bedford had speed and size.”
