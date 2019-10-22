WRENTHAM — Junior Alex Leon scored two of King Philip High’s four first-half goals as the MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors ran past Attleboro High 5-0 in a Hockomock League match Tuesday at Macktaz Field.
“We got in behind them a lot,” KP coach Mike O’Neill said after the Warriors (8-2-5) eliminated the Bombardiers (3-8-3) from postseason consideration. “Our attack was moving really good. They pressed us well, but we were able to play our strikers through.”
Leon put KP in front (at 14 from Brian McCarthy) and scored his second goal to present the Warriors with a 4-0 advantage at intermission in the 38th minute.
Ajae Olson (at 18 from Cam Lawrence) created a two-goal lead for KP, while Stephen Griffin (at 26 from Owen Teixeira) also scored in the first half for the Warriors.
Teixeria tallied goal No. 5 for KP (at 47 from Griffin) as the Warriors held a 15-8 edge in shots.
Aidan Lindmark (three saves) and Grant Orzell (five saves) combined for the clean sheet on the KP goal line.
King Philip visits Mansfield Thursday while Attleboro will travel to Taunton.
Mansfield 2, Oliver Ames 1
MANSFIELD — Sophomore Sagar Koul delivered a pair of second half goals as the Hornets dramatically overcame a one-goal halftime deficit to stun the Tigers and keep their MIAA Tournament hopes alive.
Koul scored the tying goal at 51 minutes off of a Dan Rowe corner kick and then scored the match-winner for Mansfield (4-7-4) in the 78th minute out of a scramble with Ethan Scoles assisting.
OA had taken the lead in the first half, converting a rebound after Mansfield goalie Anthony Salisbury (14 saves) made a stop. The Hornets generated four second-half corner kicks in avenging a 2-0 loss to OA earlier this season.
Mansfield has a 6 p.m. kickoff at home Thursday against King Philip.
Norton 3, Dedham 0
DEDHAM — The Lancers extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches because goalie Derek Alexander denied a penalty kick, then a pair of point-blank rebounds on the situation to preserve a scoreless stalemate at the time in the Tri-Valley League match.
Alexander totaled seven saves overall for the shutout as Norton improved to 14-0-3 overall, heading into Thursday’s showdown at Adams Field against Medway for the TVL Large School Division title.
Edward Abouzeid scored the match-winner for Norton in the 25th minute off of a Will O’Brien free kick. Alexander protected that one goal margin for 25 minutes before Andrew Kubinski delivered Norton’s second goal, in the 63rd minute from Duncan Owens.
O’Brien created a three-goal lead for the Lancers in the 77th minute with Andrew Dalton assisting.
North Attleboro 1, Milford 1
MILFORD — The Red-Blue Cup match with a noontime kickoff Sunday at Beaupre Field looms large for the Rocketeers in their quest for an MIAA Tournament berth after battling the Scarlet Hawks to a standoff in the Hockomock League match.
James Sales tallied the equalizer for the Big Red (6-5-3) in the 33rd minute, finishing off a rebound of a Matt Mordini header after a North corner kick. Milford had taken the lead in the 12th minute.
North goalie Kyle Briere and the North defense kept Milford off of the scoreboard for the final 65 minutes, denying some strong second-half pressure.
North Attleboro next has a match Thursday at Canton.
Foxboro 5, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Senior Dylan Barreira scored all three first-half goals for the Warriors in taking the Hockomock League victory and staying alive in postseason contention.
Senior Joe Cusack tallied on second-half goal and contributed two assists to Barreira as the Warriors held a 12-3 advantage in shots. Dylan Tierney played well on the back line
Foxboro (6-7-3), which needs three points in its final two games, will host Sharon on Thursday.
