ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys soccer team was unable to put one home in its season-opening 3-0 loss to King Philip Regional High on Wednesday.
For King Philip head coach Mike O’Neill, however, winning on the road was a perfect way to open the season, especially with a clean sheet.
“It’s always good to start with a win, especially when you come to Feehan,” O’Neill said. “(Bishop Feehan head coach) Mike Pariseau does a terrific job and they’re always tough to play here. They’re always well organized and love to compete.”
King Philip got on the board in the 17th minute, scoring off the foot of Braden Lynn from an over-the-back line feed from Dermott Amorim to make it 1-0.
Lynn’s goal was the first of his high school career and was all the Warriors needed for the win, but insurance came later in the opening half when Will Bowen found the twine off an assist from Matt Crago to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute.
The offense for the Warriors was successful against Feehan’s back line, generating chances on deep through balls that put them well within the attacking third. Success in going to the corner wasn’t by design, but was what happened to work well for the Warriors.
“I think it was more that was what’s available,” O’Neill said. “What we try to teach the guys is, when we build up, we want to be in certain positions and have certain options. For the most part, in the second half, I felt we made good decisions. We were rushing things a little bit in the first half. I’d like to see a little more patience in the attacking third. I think we would have turned the ball over less.”
The second half saw KP score its final goal in the 62nd minute, with Neelam McGrath heading one home off a corner kick from Bowen. Evan Barker nearly extended to 4-0 in the 74th minute, but rang off the post instead.
The Shamrocks struggled all day to finish in the attacking third, missing from close in the 25th minute and later on in the game in the 73rd minute, where they had several chance inside the box. The Warriors were strong on defense with both goalkeepers (Connor O’Reilly and Jake Van Hoesen) helping pitch the shutout.
“Mostly, I was pleased with our defensive organization and with our ability at times to possess the ball,”O’Neill said. “Very pleased with the center back play. Tom Meader, Patrick Sullivan, Colin Dervin and Cam Kizik all played significant minutes.Those guys didn’t miss a beat. Neilam McGrath was terrific on defense in addition to scoring goals.
Pariseau said that his team’s struggles on offense were attributed to how new the team is at the varsity level. The Shamrocks had an entirely new starting 11 compared to last year, Pariseau said.
“I think a lot of it for us is getting up into the final third of the field,” Pariseau said. “We kind of got it where we wanted to in the midfield and then we made some direct passes. ... A lot of these guys, it’s the first time they’re playing significant minutes on a varsity field. KP is an excellent team, they play quick and play well, so it was difficult for us. We play KP every year and we do it because they’re a great program and are well coached. They really are a challenge to play and it’s something with a younger team we can take some lumps early on and hope it improves us for the future.”
With the lumps taken, the positives are there for the Shamrocks, who will work facing Bridgewater-Raynham in its next game Saturday at noon.
“There’s definitely positives to what we saw,” Pariseau said. “We’re a young team and KP is very good. You can say we did some things poorly, and we’re going to work on that and try to pick it up before we see Bridgewater Raynham on Saturday.”
King Philip returns Friday, visiting Stoughton at 3:45 p.m.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.