WRENTHAM — Senior goalkeeper Grant Orzell denied the Foxboro High boys soccer team on a penalty kick in the 70th minute of their Hockomock League match Friday as King Philip Regional High took a 2-1 victory.
King Philip (7-2-3) moved within a point of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament.
“It was a physical match, but well played,” King Philip coach Mike O’Neill said.
KP tallied twice during the second half. Wes Orzell scored the go-ahead goal in the 41st minute off of a cross from Ajae Olson. Came Lawrence scored for the Warriors in the 67th minute, taking a through ball from Steve Griffin.King Philip nearly took the lead in the first half when Andrew Robinson hit the goal post. KP’s Aidan Lindmark, who tended goal during the first half, denied Foxboro’s Dylan Bareira on two strong bids.
King Philip visits Franklin Tuesday, while Foxboro hosts Canton Wednesday.
North Attleboro 1, Mansfield 1MANSFIELD — The Rocketeers and Hornets struck for the both goals of their match within the first five minutes of the second half in their Hockomock League draw.
North Attleboro got on the board in the second half on a penalty kick before Mansfield’s Danny Rowe tied it, assisted by Dylan Buchanan, who flicked a header off a cross-in by Cam Eddy.
Tony Salisbury had 10 saves for Mansfield (2-7-3, 2-6-3 league) behind solid play on the backline from Evan Eames, Michael Caridi, Eddy and Ethan Scholes.
Mansfield had nine shots, with two point-blank headers that sailed wide.
Mansfield is at Attleboro Wednesday.
New Bedford 2, Seekonk 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Whalers took advantage of a Seekonk defensive lapse in the sixth minute to take the lead and then held off a staunch bid by the Warriors for an upset.
Warriors’ goalie Collin Tenreiro faced eight shots and six corner kicks in the match, with the Whalers adding a second goal at the midway mark of the second half on a header. Seekonk (4-4-4) hosts Case in an SCC match Monday.
Attleboro 1, Milford 4
MILFORD — The Bombardiers fell behind 3-0 midway through the first half and could not recover in their Hockomock League setback.
Freshman forward Evan Morales scored the lone goal for Attleboro off an assist from Benjamin Sasold at 15 minutes of the first half to make it a 3-1 halftime deficit.
Josh Smith played well in the middle for the Bombardiers (3-6-1) and shut down the Scarlet Hawks’ in the second half as Milford outshot Attleboro 8-6.
