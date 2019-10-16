FRANKLIN — The King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team secured the point that it needed to advance into the postseason with a scoreless tie against Franklin High in a Hockomock League match Wednesday.
The Warriors (7-2-4) had four quality scoring chances, with Franklin goalie Jack Rudolph getting one hand on a KP corner kick.
Grant Orzell and Aidan Lindmark shared the goaltending duties for KP. The Warriors allowing only three true scoring chances.
“That was one of the best matches that we’ve had,” KP coach Mike O’Neill said. “You had two dangerous teams that are playing very well.”
KP and Franklin had battled to a 1-1 tie earlier in the season. KP (6-2-4, 16 points) hosts Taunton Friday.
Seekonk 2, Fairhaven 2
FAIRHAVEN — The Warriors controlled nearly the entire match, but a Fairhaven penalty kick in the 74th minute pulled the Blue Devils into a tie with Seekonk in the South Coast Conference contest.
Jeffrey Michaud (at 15) and Shawn Pichardo (at 35) scored first-half goals for the Warriors, who held a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Goalie Colin Tenreiro made two saves on the backline. Seekonk held a 6-3 edge in shots.
Seekonk (4-5-5) hosts Case on Friday, needing five points in its final five games to qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern Reg. 2
FRANKLIN — Tri-County goaltender Jake Howard saved three penalty kicks and Tom Conway scored a pair of goals as the Cougars earned the Mayflower League victory.
Conway scored the eventual game-winner at the 60-minute mark to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead.
Conway scored his first of the game in the first half while teammate Angelo DeCiares netted a penalty kick in the 10th minute as Tri-County held a 2-1 lead at the intermission.
The Cougars (5-9-1) will travel to Old Colony on Friday.
