WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team once again displayed its balance with six different players scoring and Evan McEvoy collecting three assists in a 6-0 rout of Stoughton High in a Hockomock League match Friday at Macktaz Field.
The Warriors (5-1-2) seized a 3-0 halftime lead as Ajae Olson (at 17 from McEvoy), Owen Teixeira (at 26 from Alex Leon) and McEvoy (at 39 from Teixeira) scored.
Colin Wesley converted a penalty kick at 50 minutes for KP to build a four-goal lead. Connor O’Neill (at 54 from McEvoy) and Caleb Waxman (at 63 from Tadhg Keller) also tallied during the second half.
King Philip hosts Mansfield on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 2, Gr. New Bedford Voke 1
NEW BEDFORD — Matt Rogers delivered the game-winning goal for the Shamrocks in the 74th minute of the non-league match on a 25-yard blast to the lower left corner of the Bears’ net. Caleb Williams scored the go-ahead goal for Bishop Feehan (5-1-1) in the sixth minute and then set up Rogers to regain the lead.
Greater New Bedford tied the match in the 17th minute, but Shamrock goalie Thomas Potenza blanked the Bears over the final 63 minutes.
The Shamrocks hit two crossbars, two posts and had a pair of breakaway bids during the first half in dominating.
Bishop Feehan next hosts Bridgewater-Raynham on Tuesday.
