MANSFIELD — The King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team may have earned its best point of the season Monday in a 1-1 deadlock with Mansfield High in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
Sophomore Tom Lomuscio scored with just under 10 minutes remaining as the Warriors (3-9-2) gained a measure of revenge for a 1-0 loss to the Hornets (6-3-4) earlier in the season.
King Philip junior varsity coach Julie Starling stepped in for head coach Mike O’Neill while the Hornets ended a streak of three straight shutout losses, taking the lead in the fifth minute of the match on a goal by Matt Hyland with James Li assisting.
Mansfield bombarded Warrior junior goalie Connor O’Reilly (13 saves) with some 22 shots and six corner kicks, hitting two cross bars and two posts. Jack Lasbury-Casey had nine saves in net for Mansfield.
KP will visit Milford Wednesday. Mansfield is off until a match Friday with Franklin.
Milford 2, Attleboro 0
MILFORD — The unbeaten streak of the Scarlet Hawks stretched to 10 matches with their sweepof the Kelley-Rex Division season series with AHS. Milford took the lead on a penalty kick midway through the first half after a foul inside of the penalty box and then gained a two-goal edge two minutes into the second half.
The Bombardiers laced 16 shots and had a half-dozen scoring chances, while AHS goalie Tyler Rocchio came up with eight saves.
The Bombardiers (4-1-3) will honor their seniors Wednesday with a 6 p.m. match at Tozier-Cassidy Field against Taunton.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 2
DARTMOUTH — Emery Sunderland converted a penalty kick in the 19th minute of the Catholic Central League match after a Spartan handball violation as Bishop Feehan swept the season series.
The Shamrocks (9-2-4) visit Cardinal Spellman Wednesday with the CCL’s South Division title at stake.
Bishop Feehan took a 2-0 halftime lead and regained the lead at 3-1 on what proved to be the match-winning goal by Matt Lipkind with a blast from atop the penalty box area in the 70th minute.
The Spartans cut the gap to 2-1 early in the second half and to 3-2 with five minutes left. Bishop Feehan won the first meeting 2-0.
Nolan Duffy scored the go-ahead goal for Bishop Feehan 2:37 into the match with Will Jones assisting. James Breckner totaled three saves in goal.
