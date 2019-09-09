MANSFIELD — Senior midfielder Will O’Brien figured in all four goals as the unbeaten Norton High boys’ soccer team left Mansfield High with a 4-1 win over the Hornets in a non-league match Monday.
“To be involved in every goal sets a lot about him as a playmaker,” Norton coach Eric Greene said O’Brien, who scored twice, including the match-winner on a 25-yard free kick in the 13th minute.
Norton (3-0) took a 3-0 lead at halftime as Lancer goalkeeper Derek Alexander blanked the Hornets (0-2) through 60-plus minutes. Kyle Rosa took over in net for Norton with Matt Hyland scoring in the 69th minute for Mansfield.
O’Brien scored his second goal in the second half at the 45th minute, taking control of a loose ball within the penalty box and holding off a pair of Hornet defenders to unleash the shot.
O’Brien set up Andrew Kubinski for Norton’s go-ahead goal in the fourth minute and the Lancers’ third goal, off the toe of David Degbor in the 32nd minute.
Norton resumes its Tri-Valley League schedule Tuesday at Norwood, while Mansfield remains home for a 6 p.m. Hockomock League match with Attleboro.
Franklin 1, King Philip 1
FRANKLIN — Junior Alex Leon netted the lone goal of the Hockomock League match as King Philip battled the Panthers to a draw.
Leon gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead at the half as classmate Evan McEvoy earned the assist on a through ball. KP (1-0-1) will host Milford on Friday.
Seekonk 6, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Junior Jake Sylvestre scored the eventual game-winning goal in the ninth minute and assisted one of the Seekonk’s four second-half goals as the Warriors earned the South Coast Conference shut out.
Seekonk had six different scorers with August Montgomery providing the other first-half goal while Kevin Moszkowicz, Marco Cusso, Colin Peterson and Matt Dundas all scored after the intermission.
Seekonk held a 9-3 advantage in shots with Colin Tenreiro, Julian Cuzzo and William Fecteau preserving the clean sheet. Seekonk (1-1) will host Bourne on Wednesday.
Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
LAKEVILLE — The Falcons scored the first and final goals of the South Coast Conference match, but Apponequet tallied three times in between to notch the victory.
Marshall Morgado put D-R (1-1) into the lead in the fourth minute with Hunter Brierly assisting. The Lakers gained the equalizer in the 12th minute and then took 3-1 lead by the midway mark of the second half.
Stephen Morgado scored the second Falcon goal, in the 70th minute with Matt Duarte assisting. The Falcons generated 15 shots, three more than the Lakers.
D-R visits Greater New Bedford Wednesday.
