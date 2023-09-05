MEDWAY — The Norton High boys soccer team hit the road for its season opener on Tuesday, coming away with a 3-1 loss at Medway High.
The Lancers allowed the first goal, but pulled even off a corner kick where Matt Cropley was physical in the box to drive it home in the second half and make it a 1-1 game. Medway continued to apply late pressure to pull away for the win.
In net for Norton was Pace Ribeiro, making six saves. Casey Potts was strong at the center midfield position.
Norton plays again on Friday, hosting Bellingham.
Tri-County 3, South Shore Technical 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars earned their first clean sheet of the season with the shutout of South Shore Technical.
It was a back and forth game until the 33rd minute when Mart McCrave put a cross-in to Ian Pollock-Umaña, who went up for a score off his head for the first goal.
South Shore had a strong counter to open the second half, but Tri-County struck again two minutes into the half off another header, this time by Noah Gable, to make it 2-0. An assist was credited to Matt Noonan.
Tri-County scored its third goal on an Evan Renzi goal, assisted by RJ Laporte, with under 10 minutes to go in regulation.
Nathan Howard notched the shutout in goal with 10 saves.
Tri-County next plays Friday at Old Colony.