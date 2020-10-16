MANSFIELD — For the second time this week, the Mansfield High boys’ soccer team did not allow Taunton High to hit the back of the net.
Junior Jack Lasbury-Casey made his first start of the season in goal for the Hornets and posted 10 saves, including four in the fourth quarter, to preserve his first shutout in a 1-0 Hockomock League victory over the Tigers.
“Defense is something that we’ve always prided ourselves on,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said of the Hornets (3-1), who have allowed one goal through their first four matches.
Sophomore Aidan Steele scored the lone goal two minutes into the second half on a rebound off of a corner re-start by Ethan Scholes.
The Hornets’ defensive backline, led by senior captain Evan Eames, limited Taunton to just shot during the first half.
The Hornets visit Attleboro Monday.
Franklin 2, King Philip 1
WRENTHAM — Tadhg Keller scored the lone goal for King Philip off of a free kick in the second quarter to pull the Warriors into a tie, the Panthers regained the edge in the third quarter.
Aidan Lindmark tended goal for KP (2-2), which dropped the two-game set this week to the Panthers.
The Warriors meet Milford Monday.
Oliver Ames 4, Foxboro 1
EASTON — The Tigers swept the “home and away” Hockomock League series with Foxboro by scoring pairs of goals in each half of the match. Foxboro (1-2-1) didn’t get on the scoreboard until Matt Angelini scored off of a pass from Zach Raymomd. The Warriors next meet Stoughton Monday.
