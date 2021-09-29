FRANKLIN — Warrior goalie Derek Axon was nearly perfect in goal and the Warriors’ defense foiled Franklin time and again through the first 70 scoreless minutes of the Hockomock League match, but the Panthers emerged with a 1-0 victory on Monday.
Franklin scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute for the lone goal of the match. Foxboro (5-3-1) visits Oliver Ames Thursday.
Foxboro 5, Sharon 2
SHARON — Seniors Matt Angelini and Jacob Tessier each scored twice as the Warriors downed the Eagles in the Davenport Division match last Friday. Sophomore defender Ian Foley added a goal for Foxboro (5-2-1), which held a 2-1 halftime lead.
Attleboro 1, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Senior Cashel Stuger scored the lone goal of the match on a header off of a Billy Badger cross as the Bombardiers took the Hockomock League win last Wedneday.
Attleboro (3-2) had a dozen shots at Foxboro goalie Derek Axon, but went scoreless through the second half as the Warrior defense remained composed.
Stuger scored the Bombardier goal off of a corner kick in the 30th minute.
“Foxboro is a very good team, they can bang the ball around,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said of the Bombardiers being able to break down chances before reaching the penalty box.
The Russo brothers, Chris and Tom, were solid defensively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.