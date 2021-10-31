NORTH ATTLEBORO — The defensive posture undertaken throughout the course of the Hockomock League season by the North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team has been well-documented.
With senior David Floyd protecting the goalline and with senior central defender Brody Rosenberg staking claim to the penalty-box area, that allowed freshman left midfielder Patrick Etienvre and sophomore midfielders Carson Dameron and Kaden Burns opportunities to stake claim among Rocketeer royalty in the Leach and Garner Cup series with Attleboro High.
Etienvre set up Burns’s match-winning goal early in the second half, in the 54th minute, and then scored his first career goal in the 67th minute as North rallied for a trio of second-half goals to stun the Bombardiers 3-0 Saturday at Raymond Beaupre Field.
Rosenberg, the Rocketeers’ Leach and Garner Cup MVP, was forceful and forthright throughout. Rosenberg took away an AHS free kick in the 18th minute, denied Liam Bischoff on breakaway bids in the 31st and 50th minutes, then a dangerous free kick by Bombardier midfielder Esvin Morales in the 51st minute.
North’s backline with Rosenberg, Jack Regan, Jaad Ismail, Joe Shepard and Sam Bush met the Bombardiers with a sense of purpose, limiting the playmaking skill of Morales and the always-dangerous attacking nature of sophomore and Bombardier game MVP Alex Vecchioli.
“We get in the tournament, it doesn’t matter what the power rankings are,” North coach Geoff Burgess said as the Rocketeers improved to 8-8-2 overall. “We had everything to play for, beating Attleboro, getting in the tournament, the Cup!”
In taking their eighth shutout win in the Leach and Garner Cup series, North gained a 20-16 edge since the series began in 1985 and avenged a 2-0 loss to the Bombardiers earlier in the season.
“We moved Burns to the right side, I thought that we could get a better matchup over there,” Burgess explained of several second-half tactical moves to gain more offense. “And he scored that first goal.”
Etienvre played the ball into the penalty-box area from the left flank, where Givany Carney got a head onto the ball, which then fell onto the toe of Burns for a blast from the right side.
Dameron factored into North’s second and third goals. His strong move down the left side set up Etienvre’s goal out of a loose-ball chance, then Dameron again challenged the AHS defense with a run, sending the ball across to senior Pat McDermott for his one-timer of a shot and goal in the 79th minute.
Floyd protected the scoreless duel by taking down a Morales free kick just under the crossbar in the 43rd minute, while the Rocketeers were relentless in challenging the Bombardiers (8-7-3) for ball possession.
“What’s more important, I asked the kids: The Cup? Or the playoffs?,” Burgess said to his Rocketeers before the match and at halftime. “We played well enough to win; I couldn’t be prouder and it gives us a heck of a lot momentum going into the (MIAA Division 2) tournament. We’re there, that’s all that matters.”
Cardinal Spellman 2, Bishop Feehan 0
BROCKTON — The Bishop Feehan Shamrocks, the lone team to take points from unbeaten Cardinal Spellman during the Catholic Central League regular season, fell 2-0 to the Cardinals in the CCL Cup championship match.
Unbeaten Cardinal Spellman scored a pair of first-half goals, then gained a decisive second goal in the 23rd minute on a drive that glanced off of a Bishop Feehan defender.
James Breckner, the Bishop Feehan goalkeeper, had to make seven saves. The Shamrocks had gained 1-1 and 2-2 ties with Cardinal Spellman during the regular season. Bishop Feehan forced the issue over the first 20 minutes of the match with its attacking style, finishing with eight shots and four corner kicks in the match.
The Shamrocks concluded the regular season with a 10-3-5 record and will await word on its seeding, foe and site for a first-round MIAA Division 1 Tournament match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.