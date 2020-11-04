WRENTHAM — Without much question, senior goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark proved himself to be the “man of the match” Wednesday, preserving a 1-1 tie for the King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team against Attleboro High at Macktaz Field in a clash of Hockomock League members.
Lindmark made four spectacular saves in the first quarter saves to keep the Bombardiers off the scoreboard, then accounted for another half-dozen stops during the second half, twice denying AHS of a potential winning goal with stops in the final seven minutes.
“I’m telling everybody who will listen that he’s the best goalie in the Hockomock League,” King Philip coach MIke O’Neill said of Lindmark, a two-year starter on the line. Standing 5-foot-7, “he really controls the game back there with his distribution too, he makes a difference.”
And how.
Bombardier freshman Akex Vecchioli scored Attleboro’s third goal of the season, converting a penalty kick four minutes into the second half after striker Joey Soucy was fouled.
Warrior junior midfielder Sean McCarthy then ran onto a ball from Evan McEvoy on the left flank and delivered a rocket of a 30-yard left-footed shot for the fourth quarter equalizer in the 63rd minute.
“We shoot every single day,” Attleboro coach Peter Pereira said
The Bombardiers (0-5-2) created enough against the Warriors (4-3-2) in the third meeting of the Hockomock League members, after King Philip had won 2-1 and 2-0 decisions earlier.
Lindmark had the Bombardiers shaking their heads in disbelief during the first quarter and again in the fourth quarter.
Lindmark made an initial save on a hard-charging Soucy down the left side with his hand in the eighth minute. The loose ball came onto the foot of AHS’ Esvin Morales, who played the ball back over to Soucy for another shot — and another diving, one-handed save by Lindmark.
Two minutes later, King Philip defender Colin Wesley won a footrace with Soucy, denying a breakaway shot, but not before the Bombardier ripped another shot at Lindmark, who made the save.
In the fourth quarter, Lindmark redirected a long ball by the Bombardiers’ Alejandro Jimenez at 64 minutes and denied Morales on a point-blank shot at the right post in the 80th minute.
“Their goalie is very good, he made some saves there,” Pereira said of Lindmark, who tended net during the first quarter and second half.
Brendan Sencaj took over on the King Philip goal line in the second quarter and blanked the Bombardiers, making two saves.
The King Philip defense came up with several big stops as Dan Fifolt blocked a point-blank shot by Morales in the 18th minute and Anthony Zappala deflected away a Morales breakaway bid in the final minute.
King Philip’s John Pfeiffer denied a Justin Lurssen chance in the 36th minute and Wesley cleared a loose ball chance in a footrace with Morales at 76.
King Philip had chances to take the lead taken away by senior Cody Abreu on the AHS goal line, a drive by Fifolt at 65; a blast off the left side by Ajae Olsen at 71; and save on a low ball drive by Jackson Fletcher at 77.
“We played nice ball, King Philip played nice ball, we just can’t finish,” Pereira said. “My goalie (Abreu, eight saves) made a couple of key saves too which kept us in the game. Believe me, we shoot every day.”
Emilo Amaya and Soucy had dangerous crosses in front of Sencaj within the first three minutes of the second quarter; Cashel Stuger laced a direct kick at 32; Vecchioli had a loose ball chance at 34; and Soucy sent a direct kick over the net at 38.
The only ball that Lindmark did not covet was Vecchioli’s penalty kick, drilled into the lower left side of the King Philip net after Soucy was fouled inside the penalty box area for the Bombardiers.
“We stayed very organized and we had a lot of possession too,” O’Neill said. “Attleboro did a good job staying organized too, it was a good game, a good chance to get a bunch of guys into the game.”
