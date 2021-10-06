ATTLEBORO — First place was at stake in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League on Wednesday, and nothing changed after 80 minutes of a tremendously competitive soccer match between the first-place Mansfield High boys’ soccer team and the Bombardiers of Attleboro High.
The Hornets remained in first place by the two points as they extended their unbeaten streak in the Hockomock League to nine matches by leaving Tozier-Cassidy Field with a hard-earned point in a 1-1 deadlock with Attleboro.
The Hornets (6-0-3) gained the lead on the strength of junior midfielder Connor Palinski’s goal three minutes into the match, while the Bombardiers (5-2-3) netted the equalizer in the final minute of the first half when sophomore Alex Vecchioli belted the ball into the back of the Mansfield net.
The Hornets (6-0-3, 15 points) maintained their margin atop the Kelley-Rex Division over the second-place Bombardiers (5-1-3, 13 points) with senior goalkeeper Jack Lasbury-Casey (10 saves) and the heart of the Mansfield defense, Mike Caridi and Dylan Buchanan positively responding to the unrelentless attack by Attleboro through the final 40 minutes.
‘They out-played us, they beat us to every ball,” Mansfield High coach Steve Sheridan said. “They won almost every 50-50 ball, they wanted the ball more than we did,” Sheridan added. “The defense was good, as always — we just had one breakdown.”
The Bombardiers limited the Hornets to scant scoring chances, and nearly took the two points, but a Vecchioli drive after winning a loose ball chase banged off of the left post midway through the second half in the 56th minute.
“We had beautiful touches, we kept possession,” AHS coach Peter Pereira. “They (Mansfield) had a hard time, but they have a solid defense. They put a lot of numbers back there, they don’t give you much space.”
Attleboro kept pressuring for the go-ahead goal as Esvin Morales labeled a direct kick on the Hornet goal early in the second half, in the 44th minute that Lasbury-Casey was forced to make a stop, then a corner kick in the 52nd minute, re-directed away by the Hornets’ Caridi, followed by another free kick resulting in a Cashel Stuger header.
The Hornets’ Andrew Bain denied a Thomas Russo pressure in the 49th minute, then Lasbury-Casey robbed the Bombardiers’ Luke Hagopian on a rebound of a Morales direct kick.Over the final two minutes, Caridi took away an AHS pressure, then cleared two dangerous loose balls in the penalty box area.
Checkoway took away a point-blank bid by Lucas Marques in the 18th minute of the match, and three minutes later, Thomas Russo unleashed a good drive from atop the penalty box.
Mansfield took the lead in spectacular fashion. Palinski made a strong run down the left flank toward the left post and when Sullivan labeled him a pass from the right side, the Hornet junior one-timed a drive to the left side of the AHS net.
Attleboro tied it off of a loose-ball scramble with Vecchioli 12 yards out, and he was bashful about shooting the ball when the opportunity arose — just the second goal that Mansfield has allowed this season.
“We had to shoot the ball, who knows what’s going to happen,” Pereira said. “We just didn’t get rewarded for our play in the second half — you have to put the ball in the goal.”
Mansfield’s second half chances to break the deadlock came on a Dan Checkoway header off of a direct kick in the 50th minute; Dan Rowe corner kicks in the 52nd minute (cleared by Vecchioli) and 56th minutes; a through ball by Grady Sullivan played into Matt Hyland in the 57th minute; a Hyland partial breakaway in the 68th minute and a strong pressure (taken away by Attleboro’s Toby Smith) in the 79th minute.
The Hornets return to action with a 6 p.m. match at Canton Thursday, while the Bombardiers take on Franklin Friday.
