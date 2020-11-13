EASTON — Mansfield High coach Steve Sheridan has seen a lot of Hockomock League boys’ soccer through the years and regards the 2020 edition of the Oliver Ames High Tigers as the best that he’s seen play at Val Muscato Stadium.
“They really are good, the best OA team that I’ve seen,” Sheridan said after the Tigers pocketed a 3-0 victory over the Hornets Friday in the Hockomock League Cup series.
The Tigers (12-0-0, 58 goals scored) staked a 2-0 haltime lead and limited Mansfield to few quality scoring chances inside of the penalty box area, befitting a team that has allowed three goals all season.
“We just didn’t bring our ‘A” game,” Sheridan said of the Hornets (6-4-2) being able to create enough point-blank shots. “We did our best, but that shows you how good OA is.”
Hornets goalkeeper Eric Sullivan totaled 15 saves, making two or three point-blank or diving saves in each quarter to keep Mansfield close.
Tommy Lanzillo and Dan Rowe were especially strong in challenging for possessions and creating transition out of the midfield, “but we couldn’t put the ball on net — everything was just high or wide,” Sheridan said.
Norton 0, Ashland 0
ASHLAND — For the second straight day and second straight Tri-Valley League match, the Lancers High were rewarded with a point in their draw with the Clockers.
The Lancers have taken points out of six of their 10 matches this season.
After battling the Clockers to a 2-2 deadlock Thursday at home at Adams Field, the Lancers (1-4-5) relied on the athletic skills and defensive work by Kyle Rosa in goal to preserve the shutout.
