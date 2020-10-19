ATTLEBORO -- The Mansfield High boys' soccer team not only matched its season total for goals in its Hockomock League match against Attleboro High at Tozier-Cassidy Field Monday, but produced the Hornets fourth shutout of the season as well.
Sagar Koul and Matt Hyland notched first quarter goals while Ethan Scholes and Tommy Lanzillo delivered well-taken second half goals as the Hornets (4-1) came off the pitch with a 4-0 victory.
Junior Jack Lasbury-Casey posted his second straight shutout in his second varsity start for the Hornets, turning away nine balls played into the box by the Bombardiers.
"We finally got my three center midfielders that we rotate in -- Colin True, Grady Sullivan and Lanzillo -- working together," Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said. "Basically, that's what's connecting. The first couple of games they weren't communicating at all as to who was going to come back, who was going to go up. Since then, he harped on communicating -- if one is making a run up, the other one is dropping back and they're moving side to side."
The Hornets created more shots over four quarters in their fifth match of the season than they had through their first 16 quarters.
"We're starting to shoot," Sheridan said. "With the new rules and playing 20-minute periods, I didn't expect to sub too often, but I can if I have to."
Koul scored the opening goal for Mansfield in the fifth minute, finishing off a loose ball chance after a direct kick from the left side from the toe of Aiden Steele. In the 17th minute, Hyland made it 2-0 with a left-footed blast from 30 yards out to the top right corner of the Bombardier net.
AHS had two good chances early in the match to take the lead. Alex Vecchioli had a low drive in the seventh minute and Joey Soucy with a loose ball chance at the goal mouth in the 12th minute that Hornet defenders Mike Caridi and Scholes alertly cleared from danger.
Attleboro's Emilio Ticas played in a long low ball from the left side that Lasbury-Casey tucked away in the 30th minute the second quarter for the Bombardiers and Soucy had a quick-touch shot in the 31st minute.
"They played their game and they did it well," Attleboro coach Peter Pereira said of Mansfield taking a long ball approach to attacking. "We didn't play our game and they didn't give us much space.
"They hustled, they worked hard, they won a lot of the balls and they stay with their game plan -- put the ball in the air and it created some stuff. We didn't play soccer. And we can't give up two goals in the first quarter. They capitalized when they had to."
Soucy split the Hornets defense as the Bombardier senior midfielder-striker-defender dribbled through and past five challengers in the 45th minute only to see his shot sail wide right.
The Bombardiers created another pair of good scoring threats in the fourth quarter. Tyler Sar blasted a direct kick off the right side in the 64th minute that Lasbury-Casey denied. Cashel Stuger then made a great run in from midfield, working with Liam Bischoff on the left flank to create a point blank scramble shot for Connor Poliqun in the 78th minute.
Scholes crashed the Bombardier net for the third goal for Mansfield in the 49th minute. Lanzillo took a restart from the left side, playing the ball to the far right post to Matt Hyland. In the loose ball scramble, Scholes found space and didin't hesitate to shoot.
Lanzillo made it a four-goal margin in the 64th minute off a direct kick.
"We played very well, I like my defense," Sheridan said. "Evan (Eames) and Caridi played phenomenal back there. We did a good job of pressing them and shutting them down."
The rematch will be at Mansfield on Wednesday.
