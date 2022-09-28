MILFORD -- The Mansfield High boys soccer tea, nearly rallied back from a 3-0 deficit, but a late score from Milford was the difference in Mansfield's 4-3 loss on Wednesday to Milford High.
A "defensive breakdown," according to Mansfield head coach Steve Sheridan was the story in the first half. The rally back in the second half started with a Dan Checkoway goal off a Grady Sullivan throw in at the 56th minute. At the 64th minute Tyler Snock scored and in the 79th minute Sam Oliver scored off a pass from Aidan Lopes to make it a one goal game.
Milford's game-winner came in the 62nd minute to make it 4-1 at the time, scoring off an indirect ball from 30 yards out.
"Great second half for us and everyone played great," Sheridan said. "We came up about two minutes short."
Mansfield moves to 2-5-1 on the season and hosts Stoughton on Friday.
King Philip 1, Sharon 0
WRENTHAM -- King Philip scored late and only once in its win over Sharon, getting the game-winner off the boot of Jack Morgan from a feed by Neelam Mcgrath.
The score came in the 79th minute, leaving Sharon about a minute to respond, which it was unable to. Connor O'Reilly recorded the shutout in the win, turning aside four saves.
King Philip (3-4) plays again on Friday, hosting North Attleboro.
Oliver Ames @ North Attleboro, 3:45
Seekonk 2, Apponequet 1
SEEKONK -- A game-winning score off the foot of Collin Peterson, his second of the day, was the decider in Seekonk's win over Apponequet.
The Warriors jumped ahead off a Peterson score at 7:15 in the first half before a goal from Apponequet evened it up in the 24th minute off a failed clear by Seekonk. Peterson's second of the day came in the 53rd minute, near the midway point of the second half.
Seekonk head coach Matt McMartin credited strong games to Cole Goudreau, Jack Santos and Brayden Ventola in the win.
Seekonk (4-1-3) hosts Durfee on Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth at Joseph Case
Bishop Feehan vs. St. Mary's of Lynn
ATTLEBORO -- St. Mary's has not lost in six games (5-0-1)
Bishop Feehan (6-1-2) plays again on Saturday at Xaverian.