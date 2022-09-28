MILFORD -- The Mansfield High boys soccer tea, nearly rallied back from a 3-0 deficit, but a late score from Milford was the difference in Mansfield's 4-3 loss on Wednesday to Milford High.

A "defensive breakdown," according to Mansfield head coach Steve Sheridan was the story in the first half. The rally back in the second half started with a Dan Checkoway goal off a Grady Sullivan throw in at the 56th minute. At the 64th minute Tyler Snock scored and in the 79th minute Sam Oliver scored off a pass from Aidan Lopes to make it a one goal game.