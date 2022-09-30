MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys soccer team got back on track with a 3-1 win against Stoughton High on Friday afternoon.
Coming off a 4-3 loss to Milford on Wednesday, Sam Oliveira put the Hornets on the board nine minutes into the game, with Tyler Znoj picking up the assist. Mansfield struck for another quick goal to start the second half when Dante Spivak picked up a pass from Aiden Steele and scored from 30 yards out.
Grady Sullivan added Mansfield’s final goal with seven minutes to play, as Steele picked up his second assist of the game.
“The defense was awesome for us today with the exception of the one mistake that led to Stoughton’s goal,” Hornets coach Steve Sheridan said.
“Derek (McGrath), Matty (Sullivan), Aidan (Jones), Brendan (Flynn), and Kyle (Johnson) all held it together from the back.”
Team captain Dan Checkoway controlled the play from midfield for the Hornets (3-5-1), who host Franklin on Monday.
Franklin 2, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — After falling behind early in the first half, Attleboro tied it midway through the half on a goal from Alex Vecchioli off a pass from Esvin Morales, but the Panthers regained the lead with only two minutes left in regulation.
Lucas Marques and Zach Diffenderfer played well for the Bombardiers (5-2-1), who visit Sharon Monday.
North Attleboro 2 King Phillip 0
WRENTHAM — The Rocketeers earned the shutout as Owen Goeller stood tall in goal, stopping a King Phillip penalty shot in the first half.
North Attleboro’s Patrick Etienvre nailed a free kick from just outside the box in the 34th minute to take the lead. Kaden Burns made it a two-goal margin in the 43rd minute with Griffin Rodden assisting.
North (4-3-1) visits Foxboro Monday at 3:45 p.m.
Canton 2, Foxboro 1
CANTON — Warriors goalkeeper Ryan Cotter turned in a strong game to keep Foxoboro (0-9) in the match.
Foxboro’s first goal of the season came off an own-goal by the Bulldogs. The Warriors host North Attleboro Monday.