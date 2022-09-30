MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys soccer team got back on track with a 3-1 win against Stoughton High on Friday afternoon.

Coming off a 4-3 loss to Milford on Wednesday, Sam Oliveira put the Hornets on the board nine minutes into the game, with Tyler Znoj picking up the assist. Mansfield struck for another quick goal to start the second half when Dante Spivak picked up a pass from Aiden Steele and scored from 30 yards out.