WRENTHAM — The Mansfield High boys soccer team broke loose for three goals in a wild first half and then held on for a 3-2 win over King Philip Regional High Wednesday.
King Philip got off to a quick start with a Matt Crago goal in the second minute off an assist from Will Bowen. Mansfield responded six minutes later when senior Dan Checkoway put home a shot off a pass from Grady Sullivan.
The Warriors regained the lead off a penalty kick in the 17th minute that Oliver Blackburn slotted home.
Mansfield senior Aidan Steele followed that with a tying goal in the next minute, and nine minutes later, Grady Sullivan added the go-ahead goal for the Hornets.
“It was a strong game by the whole team, especially in the second half, to maintain our lead and keep them off the scoreboard,” said Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan.
Luca DeSousa and Tyler Znoj picked up the other assists for the Hornets.
Mansfield (5-7-1) hosts Foxboro on Friday while King Philip (4-8) will head to Franklin.
North Attleboro 1, Sharon 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers snapped a scoreless game in the second half when senior Carson Dameron netted the lone goal in the 47th minute on a pass from Bryce Newth.
North’s backline of Jack Regan, Brody Carter, Sam Bush, and Kaden Burns held down a strong performance, limiting Sharon to only a few shots on goal.
The Rocketeers (6-5-1) host Taunton on Friday.
Fairhaven 4, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk lost its second game in as many days at home.
Collin Peterson opened the scoring for the Warriors off a pass from Cole Goudreau. Marco Cozzo collected the other Seekonk goal off a penalty kick.
Seekonk (6-3-4) takes on Old Rochester Regional Saturday.
Canton 0, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Jake Stromfors, Ian Miller, Zach Diffenderfer and Toby Smith played key roles in a strong defensive effort by the Bombardiers.
Tyler Rocchio notched the shutout in net for Attleboro (7-2-3), which visits Milford Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Apponequet 0
DIGHTON — Ben Miller and Kristof Trond netted goals for the Falcons, improving D-R to 7-3-2 on the season.
Aidan Marando and Will Hoskins had assists in the win for D-R, which travels to Greater New Bedford Vocational on Monday.
Taunton 6, Foxboro 1
TAUNTON — Foxboro was dealt a lopsided Hockomock League road loss as Marco Pacini scored the lone goal for the Warriors.
Foxboro (1-11) visits Mansfield on Friday.