North Attleboro High’s Kaden Burns, right, chases the ball ahead of Mansfield High’s Grady Sullivan Thursday in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tyler Znoj and Sean Higgins netted goals in the second half as the Mansfield High boys soccer team took down North Attleboro High, 2-0, on Thursday for the Hornets’ first win in Hockomock League play.

Znoj was assisted on his goal by Aiden Lopes in the 53rd minute while Higgins scored unassisted off a corner in the 65th minute. Both goals were the first varsity goals for both players.