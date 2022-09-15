NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tyler Znoj and Sean Higgins netted goals in the second half as the Mansfield High boys soccer team took down North Attleboro High, 2-0, on Thursday for the Hornets’ first win in Hockomock League play.
Znoj was assisted on his goal by Aiden Lopes in the 53rd minute while Higgins scored unassisted off a corner in the 65th minute. Both goals were the first varsity goals for both players.
Liam Doyle tallied his second straight shutout for Mansfield (1-2-1), stopping six shots.
“The defensive unit was strong again, especially Derek McGrath,” Mansfield head coach Steve Sheridan said. “He made a couple of big saves on shots.”
North Attleboro (1-1-1) plays at Milford on Monday while Mansfield hosts Oliver Ames.
Attleboro 4, Stoughton 0
ATTLEBORO — A first-half score from Alex Vecchioli in the 38th minute put Attleboro ahead to stay in the Hockomock League shutout win.
Vecchioli added a second goal with an assist from Lucas Marques. William Badger (assist from Kyle Neuendorf) and Steve Etienne (assist from Tyler Rocchio) added to the final score for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro hosts King Philip Monday
Franklin 3, Foxboro 0
FRANKLIN — Foxboro was blanked by Franklin, with the Warriors unable to cut into a 2-0 halftime deficit in the second half. The Warriors (0-3) host Milton Friday.
Dover-Sherborn 3, Norton 0
DOVER — Lancers goalkeeper Luke Ferriera had 11 saves in the loss.
Andrew Bennett was solid on defense for Norton and Kyle Kofton and Cam Lernder played well at midfield. Norton (1-3) is next at Millis Tuesday.