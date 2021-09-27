MANSFIELD — The unbeaten Mansfield High boys’ soccer team surrendered its first goal of the season and survived an upset bid by Sharon High in taking a 2-1 decision Monday in their Hockomock League match.
Hornet senior striker Matt Hyland broke a 1-1 deadlock by scoring the winning goal for Mansfield in the 79th minute with a sharply angled shot. Derek McGrath initiated the play by playing the ball into Liam Anastasia, who delivered it to the far left flank for Hyland.
The Hornets’ shutout streak was snapped at 528 minutes when Sharon gained the equalizer eight minutes into the second half. Mansfield had taken the lead nine minutes into the contest when Andrew Bain scored off of a throw-in.
“Sharon took it to us in the second half, we got a little panicky,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said of the Hornet defense and goalie Jack Lasbury-Casey being tested. “It was a hard-earned two points.”
The Hornets (5-0-2) host Taunton Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Attleboro 2, Stoughton 1
ATTLEBORO — Sophomore midfielder Alex Vecchioli scored two goals, including the match-winner in the 68th minute as the Bombardiers took the two points in the Hockomock League match. Vecchioli put AHS (4-2-1) in front in the first half on a 25-yard drive off of a nice pass from Chris Russo.
Vecchioli regained the lead for the Bombardiers with 12 minutes left, finishing off a pass from Luke Hagopian, stationed along the goal line.
Stoughton converted a Bombardier defensive miscue into the tying goal with five minutes left in the first half.
The Bombardiers had one goal disallowed due to an offside infraction, while having a penalty kick denied in the 75th minute. AHS hosts King Philip Thursday.
Franklin 1, Foxboro 0
FRANKLIN — Warrior goalie Derek Axon was nearly perfect in goal and the Warriors’ defense foiled the Panthers time and again through the first 70 scoreless minutes of the Hockomock League match.
Franklin scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute for the lone goal of the match. Foxboro (5-3-1) visits Oliver Ames Thursday.
Old Rochester 5, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK — Nick Lehourites scored a goal and collected an assist, but Seekonk was unable to rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit in losing the South Coast Conference match. Lehourites scored in the first half, assisted by Chase Carlsten.
Lehourites set up Collin Peterson for the Warriors’ second half score.
Seekonk (4-2-1) next visits Greater New Bedford Voke Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Bourne 0
BOURNE — Senior Reece Cordeiro and sophomore Kristof Trond each scored two goals as the unbeaten Falcons routed the Canalmen in a South Coast Conference match.
Cordeiro tallied twice during the first half, in the fifth minute from Mark Thaler, and in the seventh minute from Ben Wheeler.
Trond netted second-half goals for D-R (7-0) in the 55th minute (from Matt Suprenard) and in the 60th minute (from Tucker Levisee).
Falcon sophomore goalie had to make just two saves for the shutout.
The Falcons play the second of three matches this week at home Wednesday against Apponequet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.