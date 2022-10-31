WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys team secured a 1-0 win over Catholic Memorial High on the final day of its season Monday.
Neel McGrath picked up the goal for the Warriors as he slotted home a shot off a Will Bowen corner kick in the 13th minute of the first first.
“It truly was a team win,” King Philip coach Mike O’Neill said.” Everyone played, and everyone contributed with the time they got.”
King Philip winds up with a record of 7-11, missing the state tournament by a few points as the No. 36 team in Division 1.
North Attleboro 1, Dartmouth 1
DARTMOUTH — Junior Ethan Almeida picked up the lone goal for the Red Rocketeers while Junior Quinn Conley earned the assist.
North Attleboro heads into the state tourney at 8-7-3 and ranked the No. 14 team in Division 2
Weston 1, Norton 0
WESTON — The Lancers finished their regular season on a losing note to slip to 8-9-1. Norton awaits a postseason seeding as the No. 11 team in Division 3.