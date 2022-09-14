BROCKTON — The Bishop Feehan boys soccer team got four goals from Jon Mignacca in a 7-2 win over Cardinal Spellman High on Wednesday night.
Mason Kennedy, Zach Caisse and Jimmy Fasy each added goals in the win. In net, Landen Lepucki made eight saves.
Bishop Feehan (3-1) plays Saturday, visiting Walpole.
Tri County 3, South Shore Voc. 2
WRENTHAM — The Cougars got two goals from Ryan Beach and one from Marty McCrave in the win.
Beach scored two equalizers, one in the 34th minute and another midway through the second half. With two minutes left to play, McCrave nailed the game-winner off an assist from Beach. Jessop Trella made eight saves in goal.
Tri County (1-0-1) plays Thursday against Old Colony.