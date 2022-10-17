DARTMOUTH — Led by senior captain Jon Mignacca’s two goals, the Bishop Feehan High boys soccer team took care of business against Bishop Stang High with a 4-1 win in their Catholic Conference matchup on Monday.
Sophomore Zach Caisse and senior Theo Stamatel picked up the other two goals for the Shamrocks (9-3-3).
Having already qualified for the state tourney, Feehan coach Mike Pariseau has been pleased with his team’s efforts down the home stretch.
“We’re just trying to be organized and play our best soccer at this point in the season,” Pariseau said.
Pariseau said he is trying to instill the mindset in his players to take it game by game rather than get ahead of themselves.
“We want to go out and do what we need to do on the field,” Pariseau said. “We want to take care of business and, hopefully, when we look at up at the end of the game, we walk out with a win. “
Senior goalkeeper Landen Lepucki played well in goal for the Shamrocks, who host Archbishop Williams on Wednesday.
Foxboro 0, New Bedford 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Warriors picked up the point with their second shutout in a row on the back of junior goalkeeper Ryan Cottier and a strong game by the backline. Foxboro (2-11-1) heads to Sharon on Tuesday.
Somerset-Berkley 5, Seekonk 0
SOMERSET — The Warriors dropped their fourth in a row, getting shut out at home. Seekonk (6-5-4) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth on Wednesday.
Greater New Bedford, 1 Dighton-Rehoboth 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Falcons stumbled despite solid performances from defenders Matthew Suprenard, Tiago Conceição, and Spencer Jones.
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-4-2) visits Seekonk on Wednesday.
Norton 6, Bellingham 1
NORTON — Kyle Kofton scored two goals and Casey Potts, TJ Lach, Brayden Pompei, each chipped in goals for the Lancers to go with an Bellingham ‘own goal’.
Goalkeeper Pace Ribiero made two saves in the win for Norton (7-5-1), which plays Medway on Tuesday.