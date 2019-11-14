SANDWICH— Bishop Feehan High senior goaltender Thomas Potenza turned away nine shots before No. 2 seed Milford High finally found the back of the net in the 82nd minute of their MIAA Division 2 South Sectional boys’ soccer semifinal to claim a 1-0 overtime victory Thursday at Sandwich High.
Potenza made his ninth save of the game on an initial chance, but Milford junior Leo Coelho sent the rebound inside the far post to help the Scarlet Hawks remain unbeaten at 16-0-2 and advance into Sunday’s final against Nauset.
The Scarlet Hawks held the clear run of play with a 12-2 edge in shots on goal and 5-2 advantage in corner kicks through 82 minutes. Defensive-minded Bishop Feehan, the No. 6 seed, was held without a shot from the opening 37 minutes and throughout the second half.
“They have some very good players up top,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said. “I think they challenged us a lot throughout the game, but I thought we did a nice job of holding them back. We were able to attack in spurts, and we certainly had some opportunities to score for ourselves. To give it up a minute into overtime, it’s difficult but I’m proud of my boys.”
Given the Scarlet Hawks’ attacking prowess and their Hockomock League-leading 65 goals this season, Pariseau and the Shamrocks buckled down in their defensive third of the field. Bishop Feehan frequently had seven or eight players behind the ball and even changed up their season-long strategy by implementing Aidan Corrigan as a sweeper in addition to their four backs of Ryan Hart, Samir Kassem, William Jones and Sean O’Brien.
It worked for much of the contest as the Shamrocks packed it in on the Scarlet Hawks, forcing both shots from a distance and contested shots on Potenza, the Shamrocks’ Man of the Match.
“Give them the red and white,” Milford coach Brian Edwards said in reference to the Shamrocks’ style appearing similar to division rival North Attleboro. “They (Bishop Feehan) played so well defensively. And from what we saw leading up to this game, they gave us a very different defensive look. We saw them against Hopkinton, I saw them against Carver, a few other games, and a credit to their coaching staff and players, they were able to draw up a very different defensive strategy against us. It was very effective.”
Milford struck the post in both the 14th minute and 58th minute, with two of their 10 shots on frame through the opening 80. Among the Shamrocks’ strongest defensive plays was made by Joseph Scott as the junior tracked down a through ball from Lucas Da Silva to Pedro Araujo and cleared away the chance in the 26th minute.
The Shamrocks lone two shots on goal, and thus best chance of the game, came in the 37thminute. Zach Stephenson had the initial shot from the left side before Kassem collected the rebound, made one touch around a Milford defender and unleashed a right-footed shot atop the 18-yard box. Both were saved as the game remained scoreless at halftime with Milford owning a 4-2 edge in shots through the first 40 minutes.
Potenza was much of the reason the contest went into extra time. The senior goalkeeper came off his line time and time again to limit potential Milford chances, while also making key saves to keep it scoreless.
He saved a shot from Milford’s JP Da Silva in the 18th minute; made a sliding stop on a through ball in the 33rdminute; saved a Lucas Da Silva header on frame in the 50th minute; made a diving save to his right in the 57th minute; and punched away a cross into the 6-yard box in the 77th minute.
“He’s just a phenomenal goalie,” Pariseau said of Potenza. “He makes all the easy saves plus all the hard ones.
“We knew going through the tournament, and getting to the final four, Milford could score goals. If we had them, we knew Nauset and OA (Oliver Ames) could score goals, but Tommy (Potenza) was our ace in the hole in the back. I thought he was phenomenal tonight. The goal at the end was certainly not his fault.”
Bishop Feehan concludes its season at 13-5-3.
