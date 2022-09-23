MILFORD — Following a four-goal outburst in the first half, the King Philip Regional High and Milford High boys soccer teams settled down defensively, but the Warriors could not come back in a 3-1 Hockomock League loss on Friday.
The Warriors’ could only muster a Matt Crago goal, with Dermott Amorim assisting, to fall to 1-4 (2-4 league).
KP hosts Sharon Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Sharon 2, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets let a 1-0 halftime lead slip away in the second half as the Eagles rallied for the Hockomock League victory.
Mansfield took the early lead 10 minutes into the game on a corner kick by Tyler Znoj, with Cooper Austin hitting a header into the back of the goal.
Sharon answered 13 minutes into the second half, after a Mansfield defensive miscue led to the tying goal for the Eagles. Four minutes later, Sharon got the game-winner.
Znoj, Austin, Derek McGrath, Dylan Mullin and Marco Geminiani played well for the Hornets (2-3-1, 2-4-1), who next visit Milford on Wednesday.
Franklin 2, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The first-place Panthers earned their fourth Hockomock League win of the season by shutting out the Rocketeers.
North (3-2-1) saw its modest two-game winning streak come to an end.
The Rocketeers will next host Dartmouth in a non-league contest on Monday at 4 p.m.
Stoughton 2, Foxboro 0
STOUGHTON — The Warriors were again unable to find the back of the net in the shutout loss to the Black Knights.
The Warriors (0-6, 0-7), have yet to score a goal this season.
Foxboro will try to reverse its fortunes Wednesday at undefeated Attleboro.