MILFORD — Mansfield High goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury and the Hornet defense blanked Milford High through the first half of their Hockomock League boys’ soccer match Thursday before the Scarlet Hawks tallied four second-half goals to secure a 4-1 verdict.
Mansfield (1-5) tied the contest at 1-1 when Collin True converted a direct kick by Colin Caridi from 25 yards out. Milford regained the lead three minutes later on a disputed second goal when the ball was knocked loose of Salisbury’s grasp.
The Hornets visit Oliver Ames Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 2, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Tigers tallied a goal during each half, the second in the waning minutes of the Hockomock League match as the Warriors (1-1-3) suffered their first setback. The Warriors host Stoughton Tuesday.
