NORTON — Two quests ended for the Norton High boys’ soccer team and another began on the pitch at Adams Field for the Lancers Thursday.
The Lancers had their 17-match unbeaten skein end, as well as ascension to outright possession of first place in the Tri-Valley League’s Large School Division.
Medway senior striker Matt Kaplan scored three goals, as the Mustangs scored four goals over the final 20 minutes of the match to take home a 5-0 verdict in a humbling of Norton.
“It’s knowing what to expect from an opponent,” Medway coach Neil Brandon said of being able to neutralize Norton. “We know that Norton plays a certain way, plays a certain style.
“We have strong players, we have depth, we have a defensive platform that is really strong for us.”
The Lancers (14-1-3 overall) and Medway (13-2-1 overall) had played to a 3-3 standoff earlier in the season.
Now Norton has to set its sights upon its next quest, the MIAA Division 3 Tournament title — as the Lancers and Mustangs are likely to be the top two seeds and have a possible third meeting.
“They won all the 50-50 balls,” Norton coach Eric Greene said of the Mustangs gaining the edge for possession and run of play. “It was hard to break through their back line, which is very experienced and very good.
“We didn’t get many shots. It was hard to get shots off, and when we had opportunities, we didn’t capitalize.”
Kaplan put the Mustangs (12-0-1 in the TVL) ahead in the 19th minute with a steal and a blast of the ball atop the penalty-box area to the lower-right corner of the Norton net. Kaplan netted Medway’s third goal, in the 68th minute, on a right-footed blast to the top-right corner of the Lancer cage, and then tallied the Mustangs’ fifth goal, in the 78th minute, with another rocket of a shot atop the penalty-box area.
Norton had few true scoring chances and infrequent forays deep onto Medway territory, with Mustang senior goalkeeper Kyle Regan (eight saves after having missed the first game with a broken foot) being very assertive inside the box and not allowing loose-ball or second-chance shots.
Andrew Kubinski put a long-ball chance on Regan at 19, as did Edward Abouzeid at 36, while Lancer corner kicks — by Will O’Brien from the right at 35 and by Kubinski from the left at 38 — went unfulfilled.
Abouzeid then had five long throw-ins within the first 20 minutes of the second half cleared by the Medway defense with the margin still at one goal.
Cam Carpenter gave Medway a 2-0 lead at 63 with a short-side left shot, and then Luke Ferguson tucked in a rebound at 72. Norton had a good chance to knot the score in the 59th minute on a low-ball drive by Abouzeid off the right side.
“That’s a long time coming; we are hitting a good stride at the right time of year,” Brandon added.
The Lancers were left shaking their heads after having taken three straight shutout wins.
“They’re a really good team, they have great players, they have great shooters, they attack the net hard,” Greene added of the Medway pressure. “We knew all about them and they were a lot better than us.”
