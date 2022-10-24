NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys soccer team got the better of King Philip Regional High on the strength of goals by seniors Zach Smahi and Givany Carney to top King Philip Regional High, 2-0, on Monday.
Smahi and Carney also assisted on each other’s goals.
Cole Templin was in goal for North and picked up the shutout.
For King Philip, PJ Sullivan played well on defense, and Oliver Blackburn was able to create several opportunities.
North Attleboro (8-6-2) heads to Attleboro for the Leach and Gardner Cup on Thursday, while King Philip (5-11) is at Taunton on Wednesday.
Canton 5, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors were shut out in their final home match of the season.
The Warriors (2-13-2) look to upset unbeaten Oliver Ames on Thursday.
Somerset Berkley 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors were blanked on their ‘Senior Night’. Seekonk (7-7-4) heads to Case on Tuesday.
Mansfield 2, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON — Mansfield and Stoughton played to a draw, with all four goals coming in the second half.
A Stoughton direct kick from 20 yards out put Mansfield down 1-0 in the 53rd minute, but the Hornets came right back and netted a goal two minutes later to even the score. A cross to Connor Palinski was the first equalizer.
Five minutes later Dan Checkoway scored on a header from Grady Sullivan’s corner kick to put Mansfield up 2-1.
The lead lasted eight minutes as Stoughton evened the score on a “goal of the year candidate,” according to Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan.
Troy Lasbury-Casey made his first varsity start for Mansfield and came up with 13 saves.
Mansfield (5-10-2) hosts Canton on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 2, St. Mary’s of Lynn 2
LYNN — Leo Stamatel and Zach Caisse scored for Feehan in its draw.
The Shamrocks had strong work from Henry Stamatel on defense and Jimmy Fasy at midfield.
Feehan (11-3-4) plays on Saturday, hosting Arlington Catholic at 11 a.m.
Franklin 1, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro was unable to find the equalizer in its Hockomock League loss.
A late penalty inside the box led to a Franklin penalty kick, which was converted.
Despite the loss, Attleboro head coach Peter Pereira callled it “a fantastic game by both teams,” as the Bombardiers had chances to event the score late, but could not.
Attleboro (10-4-3) plays its season finale on Thursday, hosting North Attleboro.