DARTMOUTH — The North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team executed its game plan to perfection through 90 minutes with goalie David Floyd and the Brody Rosenberg defensive backline keeping Dartmouth High off of the scoreboard.
Unfortunately, the Rocketeers went unrewarded in losing the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 Tournament 1-0 on the sixth round of a penalty kick shootout.
Both North Attleboro and Dartmouth were successful on the first five penalty kick attempts following the 10-minute, sudden victory overtime period.
“We certainly did enough to win,” North coach Geoff Burgess said as the Rocketeers saw a drive by Rosenberg to the lower left corner of the Dartmouth net in the waning minutes cleared by a defender, then in the ensuing scramble, Carson Dameron had shots hit the cross bar and the goal post.
The No. 33 seeded Rocketeers (8-8-2) and Dartmouth received six saves in goal by Floyd, while North generated 12 shots in the match.
“They were strong and played hard defense and they pressed real well in the second half,” Burgess added.
With a revised defensive back line due to injury and illness, Burgess moved Sam Bush to right back and Joe Shepard to left back with Jaad Ismail and Rosenberg in the middle. “We played fantastic as a team, we had real good looks but sometimes it just doesn’t fall your way.”
Attleboro 2, New Bedford 1 (SO)
NEW BEDFORD — AHS sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Rocchio denied New Bedford High on the fourth round of a shootout to assure the Bombardiers of a thrilling victory in the preliminary round of the Division 1 match.
In the penalty kick shootout, Alex Vecchioli, Esvin Morales, Cashel Stuger and Kyle Neuendorf delivered goals on AHS’ first four rounds of the one-on-one competition.
New Bedford had hit the crossbar on its first shot, then Rocchio’s save presented the Bombardiers with the 4-2 edge in the shootout.
“After New Bedford got that first goal, we really began to press forward,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said, the Bombardiers hitting two crossbars and leaving a ball on the goal line.
The No. 34 seeded Bombardiers (10-7-3) overcame a one goal deficit, blanking the Whalers through the final 60 minutes of regulation time and 10 minutes of “sudden vicrtory” overtime play.
Vecchioli, the sophomore striker, delivered the tying goal for the Bombardiers in the 45th minute on a goal mouth scramble after Liam Bischoff had played the ball into the penalty box.
In the first match of the season, the Bombardiers dropped a 3-2 decision to the Whalers. Attleboro visits Needham Saturday at 2 p.m.
Marblehead 2, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — On their home turf at Alumni Field in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 Tournament, the Hornets of Mansfield High created plenty of scoring chances, but went unrewarded for nearly 70 minutes in losing to Marblehead.
No. 29 seeded Mansfield (8-5-4) got on the scoreboard with 11 minutes remaining as junior Nate Kablik scored off of Mike Caridi throwin. Marblehead had taken the lead on a Hornet defensive miscue in the 10th minute and added a second goal midway through the second half.
