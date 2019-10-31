NORTH ATTLEBORO — A three-week long run for the postseason came to a disappointing finish for the Mansfield High boys’ soccer team.
The Hornets needed two points against North Attleboro High on Thursday to qualify for the MIAA South Sectional, but managed only one in a scoreless Hockomock League stalemate against the Rocketeers.
Mansfield (6-7-5) went unbeaten in its final eight games with four wins and four ties dating back to Oct 7, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.
“They’re hurting,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said of his players afterwards. “The last eight games — every game has basically been a tournament game. It was a fun run.”
North Attleboro played spoiler for the second time in as many games after keeping Foxboro from qualifying for the postseason on Tuesday with a 2-0 shutout that lifted the Rocketeers (8-6-4) into the MIAA Tournament.
“We certainly talked about sending people home, treating it like a playoff game,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said. “I think that’s probably why you saw such a good effort from the guys who came in off the bench, which there were quite a few.”
Mansfield had its chances. The Hornets held a 12-2 advantage in shots, with a number of those coming in the final minutes as Mansfield pushed its numbers forward. The hosts also held a 4-1 edge in corner kicks with 12 long throw-ins while in the attacking third.
Late opportunities were plentiful as Ethan Scholdes unleashed a low shot on goal following a direct kick in the 76th minute; Matt Hyland had a shot on goal from the left side in the 78th minute; Michael Caridi rocketed a shot off frame from 25 yards out in the 78th minute; Dylan Buchanan had a pair of long throw-ins into the box, both in the 79th minute; goaltender Ethan Salisbury got his head on a corner kick on frame in the 80th minute and midfielder Peter Oldow made an attempt on a header of his own on a cross into the box in the 80th minute.
“It’s been our problem all year — scoring,” Sheridan said, referencing the early-season troubles where the Hornets scored four goals in losing six of their first seven games.
North goaltender Kyle Briere (12 saves) controlled the 18-yard box. He came out on corner kicks, like that in the 69th minute, and long throws, like that in the 46th minute.
“He knows exactly what he needs to do in a game against Mansfield because their set pieces are always very good, their throw-ins are always very good,” Burgess said of his senior captain Briere. “He was great. He’s been great. He is, if not our MVP, one of the guys who should be considered.”
While the Hornets’ defense kept the North Attleboro counter attack in check for much of the game, the Rocketeers had two shots come on counters late in the game with Mansfield pressing forward. The most notable of which took place on a 40-yard breakaway by Matt Mordini in the 67th minute.
Mordini corralled a touch at midfield and sprinted the Rocketeers’ attacking half of the field before Mansfield goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury (two saves) perfectly timed his move off the line to stop the best chance for either team in the game. The save by Salisbury not only kept the game scoreless, but kept the Hornets’ season alive at the time.
North Attleboro await the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament bracket, which will released on Friday.
