STOUGHTON — North Attleboro High boys’ soccer coach Geoff Burgess moved a few of his Rocketeers around in an effort to create more offense. The result was the Rocketeers first win of the season as they took home a 2-0 victory from Stoughton High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Senior Matt Conley scored a pair of first half goals in the 10th and 35th minutes to present the Rocketeers with a comfortable margin after the first half while junior David Floyd recorded his first varsity victory and shutout in goal.
Burgess moved senior captain Justin Silva to midfield “and that made a big difference, he was controlling the middle and allowed us to have more ball possession,” Burgess said.
Conley put North Attleboro (1-2) in front in the 10th minute, playing a diagonal ball through the Black Knight defense from Connor Ward. Conley took control of the ball and beat the Stoughton goalie, who had come off of the line.
With five minutes left until halftime, Conley finished off a breakaway bid created by Jaad Ismail breaking down the Stoughton defense. North nearly had a third quarter goal from freshman Carson Dameron, who labeled a cross from Jackson Majas off of the crossbar.
Floyd, totaled nine saves in goal for the Rocketeers who host the Black Knights on Friday.
Mansfield 2, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Junior Eric Sullivan notched his second shutout of the season, while junior Sagar Koul scored twice in the fourth quarter as the Hornets won the Hockomock League match.
Koul put Mansfield (2-1) into the lead in the 64th minute, finishing off a terrific bit of work by sophomore Connor Palinski in breaking down the Tiger and defense and allowing Koul space. Tommy Lanzillo set up Koul’s second goal, in the 68th minute, with a nice pass off the right side, which the latter uncorked a 20-yard rocket.
The Hornets stifled the Tigers through the midfield with some very energetic work by Grady Sullivan and Matt Hyland. Mansfield will host Taunton Friday.
Bishop Feehan 4, Archbishop Williams 2
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks never lost the lead, but had to battle long and hard to take the two points in the Catholic Central League match. Fourth quarter goals from the feet of Tate Demond (a rebound) and Craig Scharland (from Joe Scott) enabled Bishop Feehan to break a 2-2 tie.
Nolan Duffy put the unbeaten (3-0) Shamrocks into the lead in the 10th minute of the match, finishing off a rebound. Ryan Enright regained the lead for Bishop Feehan in the second quarter with a penalty kick after being taken down inside the box. The Shamrocks next host Arlington Catholic Saturday.
King Philip 4, Franklin 1
FRANKLIN — Senior Evan McEvoy scored twice in the Warriors’ Hockomock League victory. McEvoy finished off a Stephen Griffin pass in the 35th minute for a 3-1 KP lead at halftime and then scored his second goal in the 50th minute with Ajae Olsen assisting.
“We moved the ball well, we dominated possession,” KP coach Mike O’Neill said of KP’s ability to break down the Panther defense.
Olsen put KP into the lead four minutes into the match, taking a cross from Anthony Zappala. Then in the 12th minute, senior Cole Breen scored what proved to be the match-winner for KP with Sean McCarthy assisting. KP (2-1) will host Franklin Friday at Macktaz Field.
Milford 4, Attleboro 1
MILFORD — The Bombardiers battled the reigning state finalists to a standoff during the first 40 minutes of the Hockomock League match in their season debut.
The Bombardiers’ defensive walk with Joe Soucy and Jay Lockhart minimized Milford’s intrusions inside the penalty box area during the first half, the Scarlet Hawks having merely a 2-1 lead at intermission.
Jackson Singer scored during the second quarter for AHS with Hugo Enrique assisting. The Bombardiers next host Milford Friday.
Oliver Ames 5, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Tigers tallied a pair of goals within the first 10 minutes of the second half and ended the Warriors’ chances for an upset in the Hockomock League match. Foxboro (1-1-1) battled OA to near even terms over the first 40 minutes, trailing 1-0.
Foxboro junior goalkeeper Derek Axon was strong in denying OA some good looks on goal, while defensive center midfielder Alex McGarry never rested.
The Warriors have a rematch Friday at Muscato Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.