NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High and Milford High boys soccer teams battled to a 2-2 draw in Hockomock League play on Tuesday.
Trailing 1-0 following an Eduardo Santana score, the Rocketeers tied it on a boot from winger Eliude Alcenat late in the first half. Alcenat’s first varsity goal came off a Jake Regan long throw-in, which was brought to Alcenat off a wide pass from Carson Dameron.
Milford regained the lead again off a Santana score near the midway point of the second half after being turned aside on multiple chances. North answered again with five minutes left to play with Givany Carney playing the ball into the box before Griffin Roden found the twine for the draw.
North (7-6-2) visits Franklin on Thursday.
King Philip 1, Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip got the only goal it needed from Matt Crago in the third minute of play to beat Attleboro.
Crago was assisted by Brad Lynn. In goal for the Warriors was Jake van Hoesen, who made six saves for the shutout.
Foxboro 1, Sharon 1
SHARON — Sharon scored with 20 minutes left in the game, but the Warriors got a late equalizer with five minutes remaining on a Pradyu Gubbala goal, assisted by Alex Penders.
Foxboro (2-11-2) plays Thursday, hosting Stoughton.
Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 0
EASTON — The Tigers broke a scoreless deadlock with with 19 minutes left in regulation and then added an insurance goal 90 seconds later
The Hornets had strong play from Liam Doyle in net and their backline against the top-ranked team in Massachusetts.
Mansfield (5-9-1) visits Sharon on Thursday.
Medway 4, Norton 2
NORTON — The Lancers played to a scoreless draw at halftime, but allowed the first goal of the game in the first minute of the second half.
Norton tied it up in the 53rd minute off a Cody Gass goal, assisted by TJ Lach. Medway took the lead again a few minutes later, and built a two-goal lead with 20 minutes to go.
Norton made it a 3-2 deficit with another Gass goal, assisted off a throw-in from Chris Boscombe with 15 minutes remianing, but Medway gained it back with its final goal in the 78th minute.
The Lancers (7-6-1) host Dedham Thursday.
Bristol-Plymouth 2, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Cougars scored early, but could not hang on at home.
An Angelo DeCaires goal in the first 10 minutes put the Cougars up 1-0. Matt Noonan earned the assist. T-C dominated the rest of the half, putting eight shots on goal, but could not add to its lead before Bristol-Plymouth came out firing in the second half with two goals in the first 10 minutes.
Noah Gable, Marty MCCrave and Ian Pollock put some stong shots on net for the Cougars while T-C goalkeeper Jesson Trella made three saves.
Tri-County (6-6-4) plays at Blue Hills on Wednesday.