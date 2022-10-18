NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High and Milford High boys soccer teams battled to a 2-2 draw in Hockomock League play on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 following an Eduardo Santana score, the Rocketeers tied it on a boot from winger Eliude Alcenat late in the first half. Alcenat’s first varsity goal came off a Jake Regan long throw-in, which was brought to Alcenat off a wide pass from Carson Dameron.