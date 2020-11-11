STOUGHTON — The North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team will take a four-match unbeaten streak into the annual Leach and Garner Cup match Friday at Attleboro High after polishing off Stoughton High 2-0 Wednesday in the Hockomock League Cup series.
North Attleboro (3-5-3) improved to 2-0-2 over its past four outings with six goals scored after senior captain and center back Justin Silva delivered the match-winner for the Rocketeers on a direct kick 10 minutes into the match.
Six minutes before halftime, Donovan Carter labeled a direct kick into the back of the Black Knight net for the final score.
David Floyd tended goal in the first half for North, with two saves, one on a free kick and one on a rebound. Carter Boudreau took over in the second half, preserving the shutout with one save.
Canton 2, King Philip 1 (PK’s)
CANTON — After battling through 100 minutes of regulation time and two 10-minute sudden victory overtime periods, Canton High prevailed 4-2 on penalty kicks to nip King Philip in the Hockomock Cup series match.
King Philip (4-4-4) gained the lead six minutes into the match when Cole Breen one-time a cross out of the left side from Alex Leon. The Bulldogs tied the match 10 minutes into the third quarter.
KP goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark totaled a dozen saves. The Warriors thought they had the match-winner in the fourth quarter when a drive by Leon banged off of the crossbar and came down on the goal line.
