ATTLEBORO — After absorbing back-to-back shutout setbacks, the North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team showed up at Tozier-Cassidy Field on Thursday with a better frame of reference and poise on the pitch.
The result was a rousing 3-0 conquest of Attleboro High by the Rocketeers.
“We learned our lesson after those two loses to Oliver Ames and Sharon,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said.
Senior midfielder Matt Mordini scored twice for the Rocketeers, while senior goalkeeper and the Big Red backline repeatedly broke down Bombardier forays into the attacking zone.
“We didn’t come to play, it was that simple — they (North) wanted it more,” Peter Pereira said of his Bombardiers who conceded the first two Big Red goals on defensive miscues.
“They won the 50-50 balls,” Pereira added of the Rocketeers’ relentless challenges for possession of the ball, while the backline of James Bush, Jeremy Folan, Donovan Carter and Justin Silva protected Briere within the penalty box.
“They finished their chances, that’s how the ball bounces,” Pereira noted. “North did a good job, their goalie (Briere) was under control — we weren’t ready to play.”
The Bombardiers labeled five first-half corner kicks, a trio by Esvin Morales over the final two minutes of the first half, but none resulted in a true challenge for Briere, who posted his third shutout of the season with six saves.
Michael Russo sent a header wide left for AHS at 16 minutes and a long ball from 35 yards out over the crossbar at 20. Russo was taken down atop the penalty box at 54 minutes and awarded a direct kick, but the bid sailed high over the bar.
Briere made his best saves late in the second half, taking away a bid by Hugo Henriquez in close at 66 minutes; a loose-ball chance by Justin Lurssen at 70, then his spot-on shot at 77.
In the meantime, North was active in creating chances. Mordini scored the first goal in the 10th minute, taking a well-time through ball from senior midfielder James Sales. Then with a stride on the AHS defense and with Bombardier Zack Brown off the line for a challenge, Mordini had an empty net to tuck the ball into.
Mordini made it a two-goal margin in North’s favor in the 48th minute when the Bombardiers were unable to clear a ball coming out of the left side.
In the 55th minute, senior midfielder Alex Pfeffer earned the “man of the match” with his hustle, initially winning a challenge near midfield, chasing the loose ball down the left flank for 20 yards, then crossing the sphere into the box for Mordini, who deposited the ball into the left corner.
“They play a very high (defensive) line,” Burgess noted. “We have two pretty fast kids (Matt Conley, Mordini) on the wings and it seemed we were able to win that ball that came forward and when we layed it off our outside guys took off and we were able to break that flat four.”
North (3-2) had ample opportunity to add more goals — Mordini had a potential breakaway bid in the second minute, Andrew Tolfa just missed a touch on a direct kick at 28; Joe Coscarella labeled a dangerous corner kick at 45; and Sales had a loose ball chance at 48.
“We were able to break that flat floor, they (AHS) were pushing way, way up,” Burgess added. “They were leaving us lots of space behind them. We’ve been working on that specific thing all week, we know that’s how they like to play. We played OA and Sharon and we were second to the ball in both. So we decided we were going to be first to the ball.”
North Attleboro is off until a match with Milford on Wednesday, while the Bombardiers (2-3) host King Philip.
