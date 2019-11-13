MEDWAY — Fast starts and set pieces.
It’s been the perfect 1-2 combination throughout MIAA Tournament play for the No. 4 seed Norton High boys soccer team and it was much of the same on Wednesday as the Lancers eliminated top-seeded Norwell High for a second consecutive season following a 3-2 victory in a Division 3 South Sectional semifinal at Medway High.
Junior Andrew Dalton recorded two points, including a goal in the fifth minute, while teammate Andrew Kubinski scored what proved to be the match-winner in the 36th minute after the Lancers opened the contest with two goals on set pieces merely 15 minutes into the contest.
“It’s something we’ve been working on trying to do all year,” Norton coach Eric Greene said as the Lancers have scored goals within the first three minutes in each of their two MIAA Tournament matches going into Wednesday and have 14 goals off long throw-ins this year. “That’s definitely how you want to start the game. It sets the tone.”
With the win, Norton (17-1-3) will travel to neutral site Norwell High to face No. 3 Medway (18-2-1) for the third time this season.
This time, the stakes will be significantly higher as the two Tri-Valley League competitors will have the Div. 3 South Sectional title on the line when they take the field on Saturday at 1 p.m.
While the Lancers scored the first three goals of the match, previously unbeaten Norwell did make it interesting. The Clippers cut the Lancers’ lead to one within a matter of six minutes of game action, including a goal in the 37th minute to make it 3-1 at the intermission, and their second tally in the 43rd minute. But with Norton goaltender Derek Alexander (five saves) having the privilege of playing behind a Lancer defense including Alex Turcotte, Ben Pescod, Jack O’Brien and others, the visitors earned their second consecutive MIAA Div. 2 South Sectional title appearance.
Alexander, senior, came up with a crucial save in the 77th minute on a shot following a Norwell throw-in into the box and limited another chance as he came off his line to make a sliding stop on a through ball in the 63rd minute.
“We held on and, you know, we got the win. That’s all that matters,” Greene said. “It feels great, back-to-back appearances in the south section final. It’s awesome. It’s a really big accomplishment for these boys and this program.”
Kubinski scored the eventual match-winner, and his first of the postseason, in the 36th minute. The junior midfielder took on a defender one-on-one and created some spaced to his right where he tucked in a blast far-post on an assist from Will O’Brien.
Dalton got the scoring started in the fifth minute after Kubinski took a corner kick from the right side. Dalton, the senior midfielder, collected a deflection off an initial attempt from Declan Diestel, and unleashed a shot from the right corner of the 18-yard box and into the back of the net.
Sophomore midfielder Nolan Winfield extended the Norton lead in the 15thminute on a long throw-in by Jack Rilli. Dalton was the initial Lancer to connect on the throw, flicking a perfect header from the right-to-left at the 6-yard box where Winfield waited alone and put the finishing touches on the Lancers’ second goal of the night.
“We focus on that a lot,” Greene said of the Lancer set pieces as Norton had three corner kicks and five long throws taken by Rilli. “In this game, you get a lot of set pieces, so we spend a lot of time on that, try to rotate through and try to capitalize on them. We’ve had a lot of luck. So it’s definitely a good tool to have.”
Norton will now take on Medway for this third time this season, the most recent of which was a 5-0 loss in the Lancers regular-season finale in late October.
“We’ll certainly be more prepared this time around than we were last time,” Greene said.
