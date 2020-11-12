NORTON — Any point is a point well taken during the season being experienced by the Norton High boys’ soccer team.
With goals in short supply and only one win in nine outings, the Lancers made their season finale match at Adams Field a memorable one — salvaging a 2-2 deadlock with Ashland High in a Tri-Valley League contest.
While senior captain and goalkeeper Kyle Rosa presented the Lancers with an opportunity for points, making eight of his 13 saves overall during the first half, it was senior Duncan Owens who secured the one point for Norton, drilling in a low drive from atop the penalty box area in the 79th minute.
“This match speaks volumes about this team, about this senior class,” Norton coach Eric Greene said of his Lancers (1-4-4). “It’s been a challenging year for us, for a lot of people, but for us not us to not give up, to come back and get the equalizer was just fanstastic.”
Ashland twice took the lead, first at eight minutes into the match on a breakaway and then regaining it just two minutes into the second quarter on a free kick off the left side.
Rosa stonewalled the Clockers through the final 68 minutes of the match. Rosa made two spectacular point blank saves on an initial drive and subsequent rebound in the 40th minute to preserve a one-goal deficit for Norton at intermission.
A goalpost denied Ashland of taking a two-goal lead on a direct kick in the 59th minute, while Rosa leaped off of his feet to re-direct a drive labeled for just under the Lancer crossbar, tipping it away in the 77th minute.
“He played outstanding, all the players played outstanding,” Greene said.
Owens came on in a relief role for Norton with just over eight minutes left and his energetic legs resulted in the tying tally for the Lancers. Maguire Phillips took possession of a loose ball in the middle of the field and slipped a heel pass to Owens on his left.
Owens took one dribble and two steps and laced the ball to the lower left of the Clockers’ net, seizing a point for Norton when it appeared none would be forthcoming.
The Lancers had knotted the match at 1-1 in the 13th minute on an aggressive bit of work by senior striker Jack O’Brien. Running onto the ball inside the Clockers’ penalty box, O’Brien’s initial drive was denied, but he stuck with the action, controlled the rebound and chipped the ball over the Ashland goalkeeper.
Norton, seemingly, had a trio of solid scoring chances early in the second half to produce its second goal to tie the match — a loose ball shot by Cam Larner over the net at 42; an indirect kick by Edward Abouzeid at 44; and a partial breakaway chance by O’Brien at 51.
Abouzeid created a pair of strong scoring chances as well in the first quarter with a shot off the left side in the 12th minute and a direct kick in the 18th minute. He had another blast four minutes into the fourth quarter just veer wide left too.
While Rose stood strong on the goal line, Nolan Winfield, Alex Clark and Larner all cleared dangerous balls played into the penalty box by Ashland.
“We played every single person on this team, they got a lot of minutes and they did a great job against an Ashland team (4-2-3) which is having an awesome season,” Greene said. “We certainly can clean up some possessions. To hold them to a couple of goals and get a couple of goals ourselves was fantastic.”
The Lancers pay a visit to Ashland Friday for their TVL season finale with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
