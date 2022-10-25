NORTON — The Norton High boys soccer team came up empty on Tuesday night, falling 2-0 at home to Dover-Sherborn Regional High.
The loss for the Lancers is their second in Tri-Valley League play this season to Dover-Sherborn, after a 3-0 defeat in September. Entering Tuesday, the Lancers were the No. 12 team in Division 3 rankings, with Dover-Sherborn sitting at the No. 6 position.
“I thought we played them much better this time around,” Norton coach Eric Greene said. “We had a great defensive effort, shutting them out for about 60 minutes.”
Greene credited strong defensive work to Cam Lerner and Kyle Kofton in limiting Dover-Sherborn’s attack.
Norton (7-8-1) hosts Millis on Thursday.
Seekonk 1, Case 1
SWANSEA — Sloppy conditions led to several missed scoring chances with the lone goal for the Warriors scored by Bradley Amaral, assisted by Adam Kogut, in the 24th minute.
Seekonk (7-7-5) plays Saturday at New Bedford with its postseason hopes on the line.
The Warriors rank 42nd in Division 3 as the top 33 teams make postseason play.