NORTON — The Norton High boys soccer team came up empty on Tuesday night, falling 2-0 at home to Dover-Sherborn Regional High.

The loss for the Lancers is their second in Tri-Valley League play this season to Dover-Sherborn, after a 3-0 defeat in September. Entering Tuesday, the Lancers were the No. 12 team in Division 3 rankings, with Dover-Sherborn sitting at the No. 6 position.