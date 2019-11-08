NORTON — The Norton High boys’ soccer team had lost just one match this season, as did the Cardinals of Case High.
Lancer coach Eric Greene was not anticipating a high-scoring affair during Norton’s MIAA Division 3 South Sectional quarterfinal match Friday at Wheaton College, but the Lancers scored two minutes into the match and rolled to a 3-0 victory over the Cardinals.
The No. 4 seed Lancers (16-1-3) advance to the semifinals Tuesday at Medway High (7 p.m.) against top-seeded Norwell (18-0-2).
Jack O’Brien tallied twice for Norton, collecting the go-ahead goal and the Lancers’ third goal, in the 78th minute against fifth-seeded Case (13-1-3).
In between, Lancer goalkeeper Derek Alexander converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute after Norton midfielder Will O’Brien was taken down in the penalty box area.
“Our defense was awesome and Alex Turcotte shut him down,” Greene said of silencing Case center midfielder Logan Potter, a 21-goal scorer and transfer from LaSalle Academy as Alexander had to make just one save in goal for the shutout.
Norton received strong defensive work out of the backline from Ben Pescod with the Cardinals hardly having any possession inside Norton’s 30-yard line during the first half.
“They have tall kids, but we took away their game in the air and we matched their physicality,” Greene said.
Oliver Ames 2, North Attleboro 1 (SO)
EASTON — The Tigers beat the Rocketeers on a penalty kick in their Hockomock League meeting and once again it was shots from the spot that beat North Attleboro.
Oliver Ames converted its sixth chance in the shootout, while North Attleboro misfired on its bid to claim the victory.
“We were with them every step of the way,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said.
The Rocketeers had allowed only 13 goals in 19 matches heading into their MIAA Div. 2 South Sectional quarterfinal match with No. 4 seed Oliver Ames (15-3), which had a 1-0 win over the Rocketeers earlier in the season.
Oliver Ames scored its lone goal in regulation time at the 15-minute mark off of North Attleboro goalkeeper Kyle Briere, who had nine shutouts on the season, and three straight going into the rematch with the Tigers at Muscato Stadium.
The North Attleboro defense and Briere blanked OA through the final 65 minutes and two 10-minute overtime periods.
“I thought we played our brand of soccer,” Burgess said of North Attleboro’s defensive posture. “Kyle (Briere) kept us in the game with some key saves.”
North Attleboro knotted the score at 1-1 with five minutes left in the match on a direct kick by Andrew Tolfa, his first goal of the season.
The Rocketeers had few scoring chances, but Burgess changed the format to a 3-5-2 during the second half to create more pressure.
“We had some nice crosses, but we were not able to test their goalkeeper often,” Burgess said.
Matt Mordini had a terrific bid with five minutes left in the second overtime period.
In the first best-of-five shootout round, the Rocketeers converted their first three chances. Both teams missed on their fourth shots and both converted shots on their fifth shots.
