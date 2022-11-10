BELCHERTOWN — The Norton High boys soccer team was bounced from the MIAA Division 3 state tourney on Thursday night, falling 4-0 to No. 3 seed Belchertown High.

The No. 19 seed Lancers were unable to break through against a tough Belchertown team.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.