BELCHERTOWN — The Norton High boys soccer team was bounced from the MIAA Division 3 state tourney on Thursday night, falling 4-0 to No. 3 seed Belchertown High.
The No. 19 seed Lancers were unable to break through against a tough Belchertown team.
“Belchertown is absolutely phenomenal,” Norton coach Eric Greene said. “They completely controlled the whole game. Our boys worked really hard, gave it their all, and left everything on the field.”
Greene praiseed Camden Lerner, along with Kyle Kofton, Ryan Potts and Cody Glass for their leadership throughout the season.
Greene noted his team’s accomplishments this season in qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and finishing 9-10-1.
“Overall, I’m proud of my boys this year,” Greene said. “We fought hard to make the playoffs. We overcame some adversity and we grew as a team. We ended up winning a playoff game over a talented Gloucester team. I am proud to be the coach of this team.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.