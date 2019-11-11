NORTON — Defend with gusto, minimize quality scoring chances and present yourself with an opportunity to win — that is the mantra of soccer coaches around the world, including at Norton High’s Adams Field.
With seniors Alex Turcotte and Ben Pescod in the heart of the Lancer backline as central defenders, flanked by junior Jack O’Brien and senior Declan Diestel, the Lancers’ boys soccer team will have to be at its best to topple No. 1 seed Norwell High (18-0-2) Tuesday in the semifinal round of the MIAA Div. 3 South Sectional.
Norwell is not just unbeaten, but has also out-scored its foes by a 68-4 margin, earning 16 shutouts — including a streak of six straight heading into their 7 p.m. clash against the No. 4 seed Lancers (16-1-3) at Medway High.
“We’ve been switching all year,” Greene said of his defensive quartet in front of senior goalkeeper Derek Alexander, a three-year varsity member and two-year starter.
Only Pescod is a holdover from the defensive cast of the 2018 team.
“We have three seniors and a junior back there, but Ben (Pescod) is the only one back,” Greene said. “The first half of the season, we were letting in at least a goal a game. That was not the standard that we were looking for. We talked a lot, but in the second half of the season, we had seven shutouts and really cut down our goals-against.”
Norton and Norwell have met three times over the past five Div. 3 South Sectionals, with the Lancers winning a 3-1 semifinal round match in 2018 and a dramatic 2-1 overtime decision for the Div. 3 South Sectional title en route to the MIAA state championship while going unbeaten in 2015.
“They are a really good team, they are physical, they are aggressive,” Greene said. “And they put the ball in the net. They made it to the semifinals, they have to be a very good team. Regardless of what league you’re in, it’s so hard to go undefeated.”
Norwell has emerged unscathed in tussles against Duxbury and Marshfield and have yet to surrender a goal in its two tourney matches thus far.
To beat Norwell, Norton cannot yield breakaway bids and odd-man rushes nor surrender much space.
“We’re much better defensively,” Greene said. “They’ve done their training and they’re doing much better. With the exception of Medway (a 5-0 loss), we’ve done a good job.”
Norton surrendered one goal in a first-round win over Bishop Stang on a penalty kick. Then the Lancers shut down Case’s 22-goal scorer en route to a 3-0 shutout in the quarterfinals.
“Our kids back there on defense are just smart, that’s where I give them credit,” Greene said of the foursome’s communication in cutting down angles for shots and being able to transition to offense out of the backline.
“They’ve learned when to tackle, when to lay off, how to tackle and of course, Derek (Alexander) helps a lot in goal. We’ve been fortunate with good goalies back there through the years and with Derek (eight shutouts), we’ve been riding him.”
The Lancers are prepared to face the dangerous Clippers.
“We’ve talked a lot about defending in the second half of the season,” Greene said. “With three-quarters of the backline new, we’ve done the job.”
