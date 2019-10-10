SHERBORN — The MIAA Tournament-bound Norton High boys’ soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to 13 matches Thursday in taking home a 2-0 victory over Dover-Sherborn High in a Tri-Valley League match.
Will O’Brien scored the match-winner for Norton (10-0-3) in the 31st minute off of a feed from Zach Lerner. Andrew Kubinksi created a two-goal margin for the Lancers in the 54th minute.
“The wind didn’t play a big role,” Norton High coach Eric Greene said of the blustery conditions. “We had the wind in the first half. In both halves, we moved the ball well.”
Norton received a 15-save performance in goal from Derek Alexander.
The Lancers host Hopkinton Tuesday.
