NORTON — When the Norton High boys’ soccer team is playing with touch and moving the ball out of its back line with purposefulness, it is a formidable squad.
The Lancers produced the first of their four first-half goals three minutes into their MIAA Div. 3 South Sectional first-round match Monday and went on to add another quartet of goals in the final 40 minutes for an 8-1 conquest of Bishop Stang High.
Senior midfielder Will O’Brien was the catalyst in sparking the fourth-seeded Lancers (15-3) into the quarterfinals by scoring Norton’s third and seventh goals in addition to setting up the Lancers’ second, fourth and sixth goals.
Juniors Jack O’Brien and Duncan Owens tallied twice as well for the Lancers while senior goalkeeper Derek Alexander (four saves) was only beaten on a penalty kick by the Spartans in the 32nd minute.
The Lancers await the winner of Tuesday’s match between Case and Dedham for a quarterfinal round match at home on Thursday.
“That’s the potential that this team has, absolutely,” Norton High coach Eric Greene said of his Lancers, who controlled the pace of play, carrying the ball into the attacking side of the field, pestering Bishop Stang goalie Declan Markey into making eight first half saves.
“We were on, we love getting an early start,” Greene said of Andrew Kubinski putting Norton on the Adams Field scoreboard at the three-minute mark, finishing off a rebound of an Edward Abouzeid blast off of the right wing. Will O’Brien set the sequence in motion on the right flank and Kubinski put the finishing touch on it with a poke of the ball into an empty left corner of the Spartan net after Markey had made the initial save.
Then the Lancers kept moving forward. Andrew Dalton created a 2-0 margin in the 24th minute, with finishing off a Will O’Brien corner kick from the left.
Will O’Brien’s first goal was a work of soccer skill, stealing the ball, beating two Spartan defenders and then unleashing a right-footed drive to the lower left corner of the net at 25.
Jack O’Brien made it 4-0 in the 29th minute, playing a loose ball that Will O’Brien had put on net.
The only mar for Norton came when a holding infraction inside of the penalty box resulted in Bishop Stang’s Derek Dennis converting a penalty kick with a drive to the lower right corner. Alexander worked 60 minutes in the Lancer goal, while Kyle Rosa took over for the final 20.
“We set the tone early, we settled in, but we got four goals in the first half, that’s what we’re asking them to do,” Greene said.
During the second half, Jack O’Brien (at 47 minutes from Alex Turcotte), Owens (at 58 from Will O’Brien), Will O’Brien (at 59, a terrific short side right shot to the top right corner off of a Kubinski feed) and Owen again (at 72 from Ryan Potts) kept the scoreboard blinking for the Lancers.
“I’m pleased with the effort, we moved the ball well,” Greene said. “We still need to do what we need to do, move the ball around — that’s what we have to do and put in goals. Hopefully, the momentum will keep us going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.