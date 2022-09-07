WAYLAND — The Mansfield High boys soccer team was held scoreless in its season opener, getting blanked 4-0 at Wayland High on Wednesday.
After trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Hornets outplayed Wayland through the first 22 minutes of the second half before letting the difference slip away.
“Three very bad defensive breakdowns led to three second-half goals,” Mansfield head coach Steve Sheridan said.
Mansfield (0-1) plays again on Friday, hosting Attleboro.
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Somerset-Berkley 0
DIGHTON — Ben Miller tallied the lone goal of the match to lift D-R to victory.
Brennan Silva made fives saves in net, keeping D-R in the game throughout both halves.
The Falcons next visit Durfee Saturday in an 11 a.m. start.
Seekonk 6, Joseph Case 0
SEEKONK — Seekonk cruised to in its season debut as Collin Peterson tallied a hat trick.
Peterson opened the scoring at 5:03 with an assist from Kyle Franco and assisted on two other goals. Franco, Brady Melo and Jack Santos added goals for the Warriors. Seekonk returns to the field on Monday, visiting Bourne.
Tri-County 2, Wareham 2
FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional got two goals from Angelo DeCaires in its opening draw.
DeCaires scored the equalizer on a penalty kick in the second half. Nathan Howard recorded 10 saves in net.
Tri-County (0-0-1) hosts South Shore Voke on Tuesday.