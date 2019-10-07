WESTWOOD — Senior striker Will O’Brien tallied three goals within a five-minute span of the second half, while goalie Derek Alexander totaled five saves for the shutout as the Norton High boys’ soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to 12 matches with a 5-0 Tri-Valley League victory at Westwood High Monday.
O’Brien boosted his season goal-scoring total to 11 by scoring goals for Norton (9-0-3) in the 62nd minute (from David Degbor), 64th minute (from Duncan Owen) and 67th minute (on a free kick).
The Lancers claimed the lead on an own-goal after an Edward Abouzeid throw-in in the first minute of the match. Jack O’Brien created a two-goal margin in the 45th minute with Andrew Dalton assisting. Norton visits Dover-Sherborn Thursday.
Mansfield 1, Taunton 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets received a staunch defensive effort in goal from Eric Sullivan, making his second debut and making 12 saves, but Mansfield High was not rewarded at the other end of the field in the Hockomock League match.
Collin Caridi put Mansfield (2-8-1) ahead in the 66th minute after a loose ball scramble off of a throw-in. The Tigers knotted the score in the 73rd minute. Mansfield hosts North Attleboro Friday.
Seekonk 2, Old Rochester 2
MATTAPOISETT — The Warriors surrendered the tying goal with 44 seconds remaining in the South Coast Conference match.
Jake Sylvestre scored both goals for Seekonk (4-3-2), at 19 minutes in the first half and 77 minutes of the second half from Spencer Deering for a 2-1 lead. The Warriors host Wareham Wednesday.
Apponequet 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 3
REHOBOTH — The Falcons scored a pair of second-half goals, but were unable to overcome a 3-1 halftime deficit in the South Coast Conference match. Matt Duarte (penalty kick at 64) and Marshall Morgdao (at 70 from Duarte) closed the deficit for D-R.
Kevin Smith narrowed the Lakers’ lead to 2-1 in the 15th minute of the first half. The Falcons (3-6-2) host Greater New Bedford Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 1, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors surrendered the lone goal of the Hockomock League match off of a first half corner kick in falling to the Tigers. Aidan Lindmark tended goal in the first half for KP and then relieved second-half starter Grant Orzell after an injury. KP (6-2-3) is off until Friday against Foxboro.
Franklin 4, Attleboro 0
FRANKLIN — The Panthers scored three goals in the second half, including one on a penalty kick, to upend the Bombardiers in the Hockomock League match. Joey Soucy just missed out on a breakaway bid which would have knotted the score at 1-1 in the first half. AHS (3-5-1) meets Taunton Wednesday.
Old Colony 3, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Cougars placed themselves on a fine line toward qualifying for the MIAA Tournament after facing a one-goal halftime deficit and a two-goal second-half deficit in losing the Mayflower League match. A.J. Fusco scored the lone Tri-County goal in the second half. The Cougars (4-9-1) visit Southeastern Regional Wednesday.
