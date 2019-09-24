MEDWAY — The Norton High boys’ soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches, having to settle for a 3-3 deadlock at Medway High Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League match.
The Lancers (6-0-2) gained the equalizer with 10 seconds remaining when Will O’Brien banged the ball in after a loose ball exchange from Ben Pescod off of an Edward Abouzeid throw-in.
Norton took a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals by senior Andrew Dalton in the sixth and 13th minutes, with both set up by Abouzeid.
Medway scored two minutes befor halftime and then scored goals at 68 minutes and 78 for a 3-2 edge.
Derek Alexander made 11 saves for Norton, which visits Medfield Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 2, Walpole 1
WALPOLE — Zach Stephenson finished off a cross from Ryan Rebelo in the 62nd minute of the non-league match to regain the lead for Bishop Feehan, which held on for the win.
Thomas Potenza had six saves in goal for the Shamrocks (4-1-1), blanking the Rebels through the final 49 minutes.
Matt Rogers put the Shamrocks into the lead in the seventh minute, connecting on a cross out of the corner by Ryan Enright. Feehan, which had four second-half breakaways, visits Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
Foxboro 2, Stoughton 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors had numerous scoring opportunities, including three point-blank chances from inside the 6-yard box, in the Hockomock League win.
Matt Angelini opened the scoring six minutes into the game and Dylan Barreira netted a penalty kick in the 75th minute. Foxboro (2-1-3) will travel to Attleboro on Thursday.
Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 0
EASTON — The Tigers struck for a goal eight minutes before halftime and added an insurance score with 10 minutes remaining to turn back the Hornets in the the Hockomock League contest.
Hornets senior goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury made 22 saves while Mansfield generated just four shots. The Hornets’ got solid play in back from Evan Eames, Colin Caridi, Cam Eddy and Ethan Scholes. Mansfield (1-6) hosts Canton Thursday at 6 p.m.
Bay Path Reg. 3, Tri-County 1
CHARLTON — Thomas Conway pulled Tri-County into a 1-1 deadlock in the 30th minute off of a terrific feed from Angel DeCaires, but the Cougars were outscored 2-0 in losing the non-league match. Jake Howard totaled nine saves in goal for the Cougars (2-5-1), who visit Diman Voke Friday.
