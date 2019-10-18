ATTLEBORO — For the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team to advance into the MIAA Tournament, it’s not only possible, it’s doable.
But with only three wins so far, the Bombardiers need to start scoring goals and taking two points from matches.
With six matches remaining, Attleboro needs at least 10 points the rest of the way to gain a postseason berth after a 6-1 loss to Oliver Ames High Friday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Junior midfielder Hugo Henriquez pulled AHS into a 1-1 deadlock with the Tigers in the 19th minute — a minute after Anthony DaCosta put OA ahead.
Henriquez defied the OA defense with his dribbling and then unleashed a low drive into the lower right corner of the net.
Kevin Louhis (at 33 minutes) and Mathias Taylor (at 38) gave OA a 3-1 margin at halftime.
The Tigers tallied twice within a minute of each other within the first eight minutes of the second half with leading scorer Colin Milliken creating a 5-1 lead with a blast off the left side.
The Bombardiers (3-7-2) have lost three one-goal matches this season and have gone 0-2-4 in their last six matches.
AHS goalkeeper Zach Brown had 10 saves in the first half, including on a breakaway and a direct kick from atop the penalty box.
Attleboro striker Jackson Singer was unable to thread the needle twice, having shots sail wide on a pair of partial breakaways.
The Bombardiers host Taunton Monday.
Mansfield 2, Franklin 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets avenged a 1-0 loss earlier to the Panthers with freshman Aidan Steele setting up Mansfield’s first goal and then scoring his first varsity career goal in the second half.
Mansfield goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury had seven saves for the shutout behind the midfield play of Peter Oldow and the defensive backline of Cam Eddy, Evan Eames, Ethan Scoles and Mike Caridi.
Collin True scored for Mansfield (3-7-4) in the 55th minute, while Steele finished off a corner kick from Matt Hyland with a header in the 58th minute.
The Hornets host Oliver Ames Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Norton 4, Barrington 0
NORTON — Edward Abouzeid netted a pair of second-half goals as the Lancers pulled away to stay unbeaten with a non-league win.
Nolan Winfield (from Will O’Brien at 23) gave the Lancers a 1-0 lead at the half. Zach Lerner (from Jack O’Brien at 44), Abouzeid (at 49 and from Morgan Simmonas at 60) provided second-half tallies. Norton held a 12-5 edge in shots as Derek Alexander and Kyle Rosa combined for the shutout.
Norton (13-0-3) will travel to Dedham on Tuesday.
King Philip 3, Taunton 3
WRENTHAM — Junior Cam Lawrence scored twice, including the tying goal in the 76th minute of the Hockomock League match, as the Warriors gained a point.
Lawrence put KP (7-2-5) ahead in the 23rd minute with an assist from Collin Wesley. Then he pulled KP into a tie with four minutes left with an assist from Owen Teixeira.
Alex Leon gave KP its second lead of the match, at 32 minutes off of a header from Tadhg Keller. The Warriors host Attleboro Tuesday.
Milford 6, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors had their two-game win streak snapped against the unbeaten Hawks (12-0-1) in the Hockomock League match.
Foxboro (5-7-3), needs five points in its three remaining games to reach the postseason and visits Stoughton on Tuesday.
North Attleboro 0, Sharon 0
SHARON — Goaltender Kyle Briere recorded his sixth shutout of the season as the Rocketeers settled for a scoreless, Hockomock League draw.
North Attleboro (6-5-2) will host Milford on Tuesday.
Tri-County 4, Old Colony 3
ROCHESTER — Thomas Conway scored three second-half goals, including the winning goal in the 77th minute, as Tri-County kept its MIAA Tournament hopes alive with the Mayflower League win. The Cougars (6-9-1) faced a two-goal deficit in the first half before Conway set up Zach Sousa in the 32nd minute.
Conway tallied second-half goals from A.J. Fusco and from Sousa.
Somerset Berkley 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SOMERSET — The Blue Raiders scored in the first half and held on in the second half as Dighton-Rehoboth (4-7-2) could not rally.
The Falcons next have a non-league match with Bishop Feehan Monday.
