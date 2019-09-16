EASTON — It was the one of the most prolific scoring teams in the Hockomock League this season, the Attleboro High School boys’ soccer team with 10 goals scored through three matches against the stingiest side among its membership, the Oliver Ames High Tigers, who had yet to surrender a goal through three matches.
On Monday at Val Muscato Stadium, the Bombardiers scored twice, but the Tigers took advantage of a trio of AHS defensive miscues to prevail 3-2.
“They (OA) do a lot of kick and run and play long balls,” Attleboro coach Peter Pereira said of the scoreless first half. “In the second half, we played with more touch, we created some good stuff.”
After a scoreless initial 40 minutes of action, twice OA seized the lead and twice AHS gained the equalizer — Mike Russo converting a penalty kick at 58 for a 1-1 deadlock, then Esvin Morales heading in a throw-in by Josh Smith at 63 to knot the score at 2-2.
OA (4-0) eventually regained the lead in the 74th minute. The Bombardiers (2-2) next host arch-rival North Attleboro Thursday.
Seekonk 2, Gr. New Bedford Voke 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors are for real, responding to their toughest challenge of the season by perennial SCC power Greater New Bedford. Collin Tenreiro totaled 10 saves in goal, while senior center back Kevin Moszkowicz denied the Bears point-blank chances and was staunch in transition to pace the Warriors.
Collin Peterson scored the match-winner for Seekonk (3-1) in the 18th minute on a second-effort chance. Jake Sylvestre created a two-goal margin in the second half for the Warriors, in the 59th minute, winning a loose ball and beating a Bear defender.
The Warriors next visit Apponequet Wednesday.
Norton 3, Dedham 1
DEDHAM — The Lancers rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit, turning the tables on the Marauders in the Tri-Valley League match when goalkeeper Derek Alexander converted a penalty kick in the 56th minute after a handball infraction for the match-winning goal.
The unbeaten (5-0-1) Lancers tied the match in the 55th minute when Edward Abouzeid finished off an Andrew Kubinski feed. Jack O’Brien gave Norton a two-goal lead on a feed from Will O’Brien after an Abouzeid throw-in.
Alexander totaled four saves in goal, blanking Dedham through the second half. The Marauders’ goal came on an “own goal” by Norton. The Lancers next visit Millis Tuesday.
King Philip 1, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — Evan McEvoy converted a corner kick by Tadhg Keller in the 60th minute of the Hockomock League match to pull the Warriors into a deadlock with the Tigers. Taunton had taken the lead in the 20th minute of the first half.
Grant Orzell blanked Taunton in goal through the second half. Aidan Lindmark started in goal for KP, the duo combining for three saves. KP (2-1-2) next visits Canton Thursday.
Franklin 1, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — The Panthers converted a corner kick 10 minutes into the Hockomock League match and held off the hard-charging Hornets. Mansfield (1-4) had the better run of play throughout the second half, while goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury (11 saves) blanking Franklin over the final 70 minutes.
The Hornets next meet Milford Thursday.
Somerset Berkley 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — Scoring the lone goal of the South Coast Conference match in the 11th minute, the Blue Raiders took home the victory. D-R (1-3) generated 13 shots and moved the ball well, “we just couldn’t finish,” Steve Kulpa, the Falcon coach said. D-R next visits Fairhaven Wednesday.
Foxboro 2, Milford 2
MILFORD — The Scarlet Hawks converted a corner kick in the final 10 seconds of the Hockomock League match to steal a point from Foxboro. Dylan Barreira scored the go-ahead goal for Foxboro in the 15th minute and later set up a goal by Joe Cusack in the 68th minute which regained the lead at 2-1 for the Warriors.
Foxboro (1-0-3) will try to extend its unbeaten streak at Sam Berns Field Thursday against unbeaten Oliver Ames.
Tri-County 8, South Shore Voke 1
FRANKLIN — Center midfielder Kyle Girouard scored three goals, two during the first half as Tri-County broke into the win column for the first time in the Mayflower League match. Girouard scored the Cougars’ first (at 6) and fourth (at 30) goals of the first half, which found Tri-County with a 5-1 edge.
Girouard netted his third goal in the second half, in the 63rd minute. Zach Suosa tallied twice during the first half, at 21 and 40 for the Cougars, while Josh Dias also scored the first of his two goals.
Dias scored again the 72nd minute, while converted defender Ryan MacDonald also scored for the Cougars. Tri-County (1-3) next hosts Blue Hills Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.